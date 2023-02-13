Immersive art, self-love and happy hours…

Dubai is full of fantastic deals and plenty of things to do this week. Valentine’s Day falls this week, which for some means a romantic dinner on Tuesday evening, or an out-of-this-world experience as a gesture of love. For others, the week carries on as usual, but we have you covered either way.

Monday, February 13

Immerse yourself in Vincent Van Gogh’s art

Van Gogh, one of the most influential figures in the history of Western art will be on show all of February at the Theatre of Digital Art. Immerse yourself in a room full of dancing colours and glistening lights that will transport you into another realm while learning interesting facts about the artist’s life.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat, Feb 1 to Feb 28 from 10am to 10pm, Dhs125. toda.ae

Check out the newest Atlantis The Royal restaurant, Ling Ling

Arguably one of the most luxurious and opulent hotels to open its doors is slowly (but surely) opening its restaurants to the public. A must-try is Ling Ling which officially opened its doors last week. Serving contemporary Asian cuisine, Ling Ling sits pretty on the 23rd floor of the hotel where you can dine to your heart’s delight.

Ling Ling, Atlantis The Royal, daily 6pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 426 2600 atlantis.com

Tuesday, February 14

Take your bestie for breakfast for only Dhs100

One of our faves, One Life is now offering guests the choice of two breakfast dishes and two coffees for only Dhs100. Now yes, Tuesday is Valentine’s Day – but that doesn’t mean you can’t take your bestie for a cute breakfast before delving into the romance of the day with your significant other.

One Life, Dubai Design District, daily from 8am. Tel: (0)4 513 4727 onelifedxb.com

Indulge in self-love-themed brownies

The day of love can sometimes be a bit tough for some, which is perfectly fine. Grab some ice cream, throw on your most comfy pyjamas and head to Deliveroo to order some limited-edition Oh Fudge! brownies. The homegrown bakery is making a self-love box that comes with six to twelve brownies per box and is custom-made with inspirational self-love quotes.

Oh Fudge! available on Deliveroo, Dhs110 for half a dozen, Dhs189 for one dozen. deliveroo.ae

Wednesday, February 15

Delight in some delicious doughnuts

Bread Ahead opened its doors last week and that means all the Expo 2020 foodies will be queuing out the door to get their fill of the delicious doughnuts. Head to the Mall of The Emirates and grab a slice of pizza and a doughnut before heading to your fave shops.

Bread Ahead Bakery, Level 1, Mall of The Emirates, open daily 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 344 8895 @breadaheaduae

Head to the beach for an incredible happy hour deal

Happy hour deals, we all love them! And at Cafe Beirut by the Sea, patrons are invited to enjoy a carafe of wine or arak or three beers along with the choice of two appetisers for only Dhs185 per person. Upgrade your package to include a shisha for an extra Dhs50 per person.

Cafe Beirut by the Sea, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Fri 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)56 334 5777 fairmont.com

Thursday, February 16

Enjoy three hours of free-flow drinks

Every Thursday, grab the gals or guys and head to Rex’s Thursdays On The Deck where you and your crew can enjoy three hours of free-flowing drinks and an apericena board for only Dhs179 per person. The three-hour package is available every Thursday from 7pm to 11pm.

Rex Bar, InterContinental Dubai, Marina, Thu from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs179 for unlimited drinks and sharing aperitivo dishes. Tel: (0)4 446 6788 intercontinentaldubaimarina.com

Check out some local talent

At Hudson Tavern in the Hyde Hotel, The Originals is the perfect place to tap into the local artist’s scene. Grab a few drinks and enjoy some of the region’s most up-and-coming artists as they perform original tracks.

Hudson Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, from 8pm. @hudsontaverndubai

