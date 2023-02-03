With earlybird discounts of up to 20 per cent…

It’s one of the highlights of Abu Dhabi’s global sporting event line up, the thrilling final race in the F1 calendar — and now with confimred dates already locked in, tickets to see the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 have gone on sale. And, rather excitingly, those booking in now, getting themselves in pole-position, will be rewarded with early bird prices crossing the finish line with up to 20 percent off the full price.

A new theme for 2023

The thunderous roar of elite engineering will be hitting the tracks of Yas Marina Circuit this year over the weekend of November 26 to 29. As always, ticket holders will be granted access to whichever artist or artists (currently all acts are still to be announced) are performing at the Yasalam after race concerts on that day, in addition to all the fun and gastronomic extravagance of the race village, the roving entertainment, and aerobatic displays.

But, as a welcome little twist this year, you’ll also get entrance to one of the Yas Island theme parks too — Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, or Yas Waterworld.

As to when we can expect the first artist announcements for the concerts… It might be sooner than you think, we got our first 2022 name in March of last year.

General admission tickets start at Dhs450 for Sat-Sun access. Grandstand tickets start at Dhs1,200 and there are hospitality packages available from Dhs1,450. Tickets can be purchased through the yasmarinacircuit.com website.

The Concerts

Organised by Flash Entertainment and staged at what is now known as Etihad Park (the artist hub formally known as du Arena) Abu Dhabi’s Yasalam After Race Concerts are the stuff of legend. A gloriously eclectic mix of triple A, off-track on-tracks talent, is jetted in the capital to perform for one night only after each day’s motorsport sessions. The Yasalam ‘previous featured artist’ list reads like a Hall of Fame rosta — Eminem, Beyonce, The Kings of Leon, Jay-Z Aerosmith, Linkin Park, Prince, Britney Spears, Blur, Rihanna, Paul McCartney, Muse, Post Malone, The Weeknd and Stormzy, to name just a few.

Last year’s acts included EDM maestros, Swedish House Mafia — who headlined the show on Friday, November 18 and member of the rap aristocracy, Kendrick Lamar took his brooding philosophical bars to the stage on Saturday, November 19.

The final acts announced were UK rap sensation, Dave (AKA Santan) who opened proceedings on Thursday November 17, along with American R&B sensation — Usher. Veteran British rockers, Def Leppard closed out the weekend with a performance on Sunday, November 20.

Start your engines

Talking about the ticketing announcement, Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “For 2023, we were delighted to work closely with our partners and neighbours on Yas Island to introduce a number of benefits for race goers, to help build the ultimate Yas Island destination experience.”

“They will get access to an incredible After-Race Concert at Etihad Park and a day at one of the Island’s world-class adventure parks, alongside four days of racing at their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, all as part of the ticket. There will be more to announce over the coming weeks so stay tuned. With a record-setting demand for tickets to 2023’s race, we encourage fans to secure their seat at the region’s biggest and best sporting and entertainment weekend soon.”

Images: What’s On Archive