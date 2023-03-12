From St. Patrick’s Day to Mother’s Day, there’s plenty of reason to celebrate this weekend…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like a muddy obstacle course challenge, a wellness morning, St Patrick’s Day parties, new foodie pop-ups, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 epic things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, March 17

Get dressed up at Never Fully Dressed’s first Dubai pop-up

Colourful London-based fashion brand Never Fully Dressed is landing in Dubai for an exclusive four-day pop-up at Le Guepard, Alserkal Avenue. Fashionistas can try on and shop their favourite pieces from 10am to 7pm. After some much-needed retail therapy, visitors can get their fix of Ugly Noodles with the return of the popular pink truck at Le Guepard. Chopsticks at the ready.

Le Guepard, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19. @lepoppard / @neverfullydressed

Don’t miss Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance at Global Village

If you’re planning on visiting Global Village before it closes for the season, now is a perfect time. The world-renowned Lord of the Dance is dazzling visitors with its captivating high-energy Irish dancing. The 25-minute show is available to all Global Village visitors from now until March 23, except Tuesdays. The family-friendly destination is packed with culture, shopping, entertainment and of course, plenty of food stalls and kiosks.

Global Village Dubai, E311, Dubai. @globalvillageuae

Join in the fun at this casual beer garden festival

Springfest is back celebrating all things Great Britain with food and drinks stalls, markets, a bouncy castle, live entertainment, giant screens for sports fans, and more. The festival is taking place this Friday and Saturday at Reform Social & Grill with entry priced at Dhs200 fully redeemable for adults and Dhs40 for children. You’ll feel just like you’re in England – minus the weather!

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes Dubai. Friday, March 17 from 2pm and Saturday, March 18 from 12pm. Dhs200 per person, Dhs40 for children (fully redeemable). Tel:(0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Celebrate St Paddy’s Day with Nadine Coyle

For the ultimate party this Paddy’s Day, get ready for a special Irish-themed edition of Bongo’s Bingo on Friday, March 17. Alongside all the usual bingo games and prizes, guests can sing and dance along to Irish tunes and witness former Girl’s Aloud star, Nadine Coyle return to the stage for a special performance, so brush up on your lyrics, don your green, and get ready to party.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina. Friday, March 17. Doors open 7pm. Dhs150. dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday, March 18

Conquer a muddy obstacle course challenge with the whole family

Tough Mudder, the world-renowned obstacle course challenge, is making a comeback this Saturday in Ras Al Khaimah’s Mina Al Arab. Conquer over 20 obstacles and a whole lot of mud with your teammates. Participants can take part in either the 5k (open to those over 13) or 10k course, while little ones (6 years and above) can join in the fun with the Mini Mudder. All participants will get a t-shirt, headband, and action photos. Prices start from Dhs140. Spectators can enter free of charge.

Mina Al Arab, Ras al Khaimah. Saturday, March 18. 7am. toughmudderarabia.com

Step back to the 80s with Ergo

Music aficionados and cocktail connoisseurs can indulge in a night of seductive beats and funky grooves at Ergo with their monthly event Soul Train taking place this Saturday. Enjoy a live performance from soulful, sensual songstress Claudia Patrice, tasty Mediterranean bites, and intriguing cocktails. Give it er-go.

Mezzanine Floor, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai. Saturday, March 18, 6pm to 2am. Tel:(0)4 554 2456. @ergo.dubai

Put an end to your sandwich cravings at the Rascals pop-up

Calling all sando lovers…This weekend, homegrown cult deli Rascals is landing in 25hours hotel for two-days only, serving a mouthwatering menu of perfectly stacked sandos and nostalgic sides. Try Chef Solemann Haddad’s latest creations including new bagels and a Wagyu truffle burger sando, plus shop the popular merchandise.

Nomad Courtyard, 25hours Dubai One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai. Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 from 9am. @rascalsdeli

Party in true Rio de Janeiro style at Amazónico

Wear your brightest beach chic ensemble, Amazónico is bringing the tropical coast of Brazil to the heart of DIFC at the famed Copacabana-inspired terrace. The space will be transformed into a beach for one night only to close out the winter season with a bang, in true Rio de Janeiro style. From 5pm, enjoy sunset drinks, live DJs, and tasty tropical bites.

Amazónico, DIFC, Dubai. Saturday, March 18. 5pm to 3am. Dhs175 including one drink. Tel:(0)4 571 3999 .

Sunday, March 19

Consume irresponsible amounts of food at The Big Backyard BBQ

Die-hard smoked meat fans, taco devotees and burger enthusiasts across the UAE unite for the biggest barbecue bonanza before Ramadan. Culinary experience experts Cucina del Sul has assembled some of their favourite regional chefs to create their flame-licked masterpieces at Alserkal Avenue. Cult hit Tanos at 8’s Bull Burger, Holy Smokes’ meat feast and Omar Odali’s kunafe are just some of the names ready to stage the ultimate sizzling session all weekend long. Live music, kids’ activities and entertainment guaranteed. Come hungry.

The Yard, Alserkal Avenue, Sat and Sun 10am to 10pm. @cucinadelsul

Boost those endorphins at L’Couture’s wellness morning

Serve up your weekend activities with a wellness morning hosted by L’Couture and ISD Padel. Grab your girls and join LC courtside to partake in health-focused activities helping you feel revived and set for the week ahead. Begin your day with 30 minutes of gentle stretching yoga with Katie Bezou followed by 90 minutes of energising padel to keep those energy levels pumping. To wrap up your morning, L’Couture will host a community breakfast which will include prizes, goodie bags and a lot of fun.

ISD Padel, Dubai Sports City, Dubai. Sunday, March 19, 8.30am to 11am. Dhs160 per person. isd-padel.zbni.co

Get your fix of Moby Sushi for the last time

Hidden in a warehouse in Dubai’s industrial area, Al Quoz, this Japanese-inspired plant-based café is taking a break. This Sunday is your last chance to try the Japanese vegan favourites including the popular mushroom onigirazu, coffee, and baked goods.

Moby at A4 Space, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. @moby_sushi

Treat mum to a Sunday roast at Logs and Embers

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re still looking for ways to spoil the special woman in your life – look no further. This Sunday, head to Logs and Embers at Club Vista Mare for a roast dinner on the beach where all mamas will get a free roast dinner.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sunday, March 19. Tel:(0)52 109 6802. logsnembers.com

