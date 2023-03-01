The change was noticed on the first day of Ramadan in the morning…

Wondering what the change in your phone network to ‘1B Meals’ this morning means? It stands for ‘One Billion Meals Endowment’ – a campaign launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The One Billion Meals Endowment campaign aims to mobilise local, regional and international efforts for the purpose of implementing effective sustainable programmes to fight and eradicate hunger within a sustainable institutional framework. It is the fourth campaign of its kind launched by the Ruler of Dubai and similar to previous campaigns, it commenced on the first day of Ramadan – the month of giving.

Speaking on the campaign, the Ruler of Dubai stated, “As it has become a yearly Ramadan tradition, this year we launch the ‘One Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with the aim of sustainably providing hundreds of millions of meals to people in need”.

Sheikh Mohammed added, “828 million people suffer from hunger around the world, this means one in 10 people. As humans and as Muslims, it is our duty to be there for those in need, especially during the month of Ramadan. Even a small but sustainable contribution makes a bigger difference than a one-time large contribution.”

He states that the one billion meal endowment campaign “is a message from the UAE and its people to humanity all over the world”.

The campaign is inviting institutions, companies, businessmen and individuals to contribute to the cause. The money raised will support victims of conflicts, natural disasters and crises around the world. The money raised will also enhance the UAE’s contribution to international efforts aimed at eradicating hunger in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

Want to donate? You can visit 1billionmeals.ae where you can donate as little as Dhs10 to contribute to the campaign. You can even make it a monthly donation to continue giving even after the Holy Month of Ramadan is over.

Images: Emirates News Agency/WAM