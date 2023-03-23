Parking timings remain the same but there have been some updates to the tolls…

With the Holy Month now underway, there are a few change to the way our civil life in Abu Dhabi operates.

In line with the well-established tradition of adapting public service timings during the Holy Month in Abu Dhabi, there have been some changes to the operating hours of Government Happiness Centres, Darb Tolls and bus services — although Mawaqif outdoor parking charge periods remain the same.

Parking during Ramadan

As mentioned above the Mawaqif paid parking window is operating over its normal daily time period during Ramadan. Those hours are Saturday to Thursday between 8am and midnight.

Darb Tolls

There have been some important updates to the Darb Tolls however, these will now be collected between the peak hours of 8am to 10am, and then again in the evening between 2pm and 4pm. As always there will be no charges collected on Fridays.

Buses

Most bus routes are running full schedules (you can find a full timetable schedule on the ITC website),

Happiness Centres

In line with reduced working hours for public and private sectors, Customer Happiness will be operating a reduced schedule. Catch them between 9am and 2.30pm Monday to Thursday and between 9am and midday on Friday. They remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Handy Helplines

DMT Service Support Centre: (800) 850

Taxi Service Call Centre: (600) 53 53 53

Where to iftar

For where to experience the best iftars in the capital, we have put together a comprehensive round-up of the best fast-breaking feasts in Abu Dhabi.

