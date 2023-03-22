Healthy body, healthy mind…

The Holy Month is the perfect time to relax and recharge and let’s face it, Dubai is not short of fantastic wellness experiences for some much-needed R&R.

Here are 5 new spa and wellness treatments in Dubai to rejuvenate your body while fasting this Ramadan:

Lymphatic drainage, Fisio

Ramadan is the perfect time to cleanse your body of harmful toxins and what better way than by draining our body’s natural detox and immune system manager – the lymphatic system? This leading wellness hotspot, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, uses both manual massage techniques and an advanced Lymphaflow machine to decongest the lymph nodes, releasing water retention, stimulating healthy circulation, and supporting digestion and bloating, among many more benefits. A must-try experience!

Fisio, Indigo Central 5 Bld, First Floor Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Manara Exit, Al Safa 2, Dubai. Daily 9am to 8pm. Dhs350 (machine), Dhs500 (manual). Tel:(0)4 579 7247. fisio.ae

OxyJet leo facial, Biolite

One of Dubai’s leading aesthetic clinics, located in Umm Suqeim in the heart of Jumeirah, has a new facial treatment that is regarded as the ‘celebrity must-have facial treatment.’ The non-invasive, oxygenating facial is designed to instantly boost and hydrate skin from the inside out. The one-hour deep hydration treatment is ideal for those looking to enrich and enhance their skin, regardless of skin type, age, or skin tone.

Biolite, Villa 57, Al Thanya Road, Umm Suquiem 2, Dubai. Saturday to Thursday 9.30am to 9pm. Fridays closed. Tel:(0)4 346 6641. biolitedubai.com

Shimmer and shine, Ciel Spa

Take your self-care to soaring new heights this Ramadan with Ciel Spa’s latest offer. Every Tuesday, you can treat yourself to a 60-minute golden treatment. It includes a 30-minute gold body mask and a 30-minute gold massage. The glittering treatment takes place on the 69th floor of SLS Dubai. Pure bliss.

Ciel Spa, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dhs549 for 60-minute gold treatment, valid until April 18. @cielspadubai

BBL hero facial treatment, Skin Laundry

For some well-deserved skin-dulgence this Ramadan, try Skin Laundry’s new BBL (broadband and light) treatment. The state-of-the-art laser facial zaps broken capillaries, lifts and improves muscle tone, quickly fades hyperpigmentation from sun damage, and smooths out texture to reveal rejuvenated and fresh skin. Plus, during the Holy Month, customers can get a 20 per cent discount between 4pm and 7pm every day.

Skin Laundry, The Residences at Marina Gate, Dubai Marina, Dubai. March 23 to April 22, 4pm to 7pm. Dhs1,350. Tel:(0)4 570 6942. skinlaundry.com

Caviar hammam, Waldorf Astoria

AMRA skincare and Waldorf Astoria recently collaborated to bring a new wellness treatment to the luxurious spa in Dubai: a caviar intense hydration hammam. The ancient practice of hammam is combined using the world’s most luxurious ingredients including pearl, caviar, diamond, and gold. The 90-minute treatment delivers the ultimate in hydration, plumping, and toning tailored to the skin.

Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 10am to 8pm. Dhs800. Tel:(0)4 828 2245. hilton.com

Images: Provided