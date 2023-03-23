But there are still plenty of other ways you can help the community…

The Ramadan Sharing Fridges initiative began in 2016 which sees fridges popping up all over the city stocked with food and drink that those in need can help themselves to. The initiative is community-based, which means residents were invited to assist with the restocking, and the community never failed to come together.

The group were forced to take a hiatus during the pandemic, and this year, the whole community awaited an update from the organisers, but it wasn’t the news we wanted to hear. On March 22, the 24,900-strong Facebook group received an update from Anna A. MacMillan, one of the organisers of the Ramadan Sharing Fridges.

MacMillan shares, ‘It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that due to unforeseen changes in the licensing and regulatory framework, we regret to announce that we have not been granted the necessary license to proceed with the project for Ramadan 2023.’

She continues the post by saying, ‘As a community, we have come together over the years to make a positive impact on countless lives during the Holy month of Ramadan. Your dedication and generosity have been truly inspiring, and it is this unwavering support that has been the cornerstone of our success. Together, we have been able of fostering a sense of unity, compassion, and empathy within our diverse community.’

MacMillan remains optimistic and is hopeful that the Ramadan Sharing Fridges initiative will return in the future and urges the community to donate to other official charitable organisers during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

While this much-loved initiative won’t take place this year, don’t be disheartened. Many other organizations are setting up their own fridges and inviting the community to help. You are invited to help in restocking these fridges with food and beverages. Head here for all the spots where you can find the fridges.

Other ways you can give back

The UAE has a number of charitable initiatives that you can get involved in during the Holy Month. You can assist HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign, support the World Food Programme organization and much more.

Images: Ramadan Sharing Fridges