As we spring into April there’s lots of things to do in Dubai. Whether it’s a comedy gig, iconic musical or the return of a beloved festival, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s 11 things to look forward to in Dubai this April.

April 8: Dubai Spartan Night Trail 10k

The Spartan night race returns for a sweat-inducing 10k night run at Jebel Ali Racecourse. All finishers receive a medal and t-shirt. Just don’t forget your headlamp.

Spartan Night Trail 10k, Jebel Ali Racecourse, 9pm onwards, Saturday April 8, Dhs185. arabia.spartan.com

Until April 20: Iftar at Asateer Tent

The quintessential iftar event returns to Atlantis, The Palm’s renowned Asateer Tent, this year offering beautiful terrace seating options. In addition to the elegant yet modern look and feel of the ambience and décor, diners can enjoy a fusion buffet featuring various theme nights, including international, Arabesque, Khaleeji, Persian, and Turkish cuisine. There is a variety of seating arrangements, including a Royal Majlis, six VIP Majlis areas, as well as booth seating and 110 dining tables. For more iftars, see our ultimate guide here.

Atlantis, The Palm, from sunset, Dhs260 per person (Mon to Thur), Dhs280 per person (Fri to Sun). Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @atlantisthepalm

April date TBC: Dine at Hawker Boi’s first restaurant

The next addition to The Park in JLT will be the first permanent restaurant from the elusive Hawker Boi. Located on the first floor above family-friendly Aussie eatery Splendour Fields, Hawker Boi’s debut restaurant is expected to present a similar menu of Southeast Asian flavours as the sell-out supper clubs. The rooftop will soon also become home to a relaxed and refined Italian restaurant called Franky in Florence.

Hawker Boi and Frankie in Florence, The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, opening February 2023. eatx.com

April 7 to 16: Shop up a storm at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

Bibliophiles, the world’s biggest book sale returns to Dubai this April, taking place at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City. The venue will be packed with over a whopping million different books spanning a number of genres and languages from English to Arabic, French and more. There will be plenty for children and adults alike from biographies, non-fiction, history, mystery, science fiction, and much more. Entry is free, and books start from as little as Dhs5.

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, April 7 to 16, 9am to 2am (the following day), @bigbadwolfbooks_uae

April 14: Witness the spellbinding work of Mind2Mind: Connected

Mind-blowing mentalism awaits as Mind2Mind return to the stage at Theatre by QE2 for more mesmerizing mind reading and ‘how did they do that?!’ stunts. The duo, made up of James Harrington and Marina Liani, have captivated audiences on America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent, even receiving the coveted golden buzzer on Ukraine’s Got Talent. Expect to be on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, 7.30pm, Friday April 14, Dhs150. platinumlist.net

April 15: Laugh out loud at a comedy gig

Prepare for some belly laughs as the brilliant Jack Whitehall performs at Coca-Cola Arena for the first time on Saturday April 15. Whitehall rose to global prominence on his beloved Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father. He’s also been the host for the Brit Awards, the Royal Variety Performance and been the highly-praised guest presenter for The Graham Norton Show. Adding another feather to his cap, he’s also cut his teeth acting in The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, Bounty Hunters, Good Omens, and Jungle Cruise starring opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Jack Whitehall, Coca-Cola Arena, Saturday April 15, 7.30pm, Dhs245. platinumlist.net

April 21 to May 7: Tuck in at Dubai Food Festival

Celebrating a decade of championing the city’s burgeoning food scene, Dubai Food Festival Returns from April 21 to May 7. There’ll be something cooking in every corner of the city, from the return of Beach Canteen, to the opportunity to dine for less at an array of top restaurants with the return of Dubai Restaurant Week.

Dubai Food Festival, various locations, Friday April 21 to Sunday May 7. visitdubai.com

Until April 23: Check out a cool fashion collab at a chic beach club

As part of Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 California Dreaming campaign, the brand has transformed Dubai’s dreamy daycation spot Twiggy into a celebration of the California state of mind. Ralph Lauren’s limited-time beach club features customised sunbeds, parasols, cushions and private cabanas, plus a pop-up store where beach-goers can shop World of Ralph Lauren classics from eyewear, swimwear and fragrance to clothing.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Lagoon 9am to sunset, Twiggy restaurant 12pm to 2am, Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

April 25 to 30: See an iconic American musical

West Side Story is one of the most popular American musicals of all time and it will be showcased at the Dubai Opera from Tuesday, April 25 to 30. The musical explores the rivalry between The Jets and the Sharks – two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds with a (tragic) love story thrown in the mix. Tickets are already on sale on the Dubai Opera website with prices starting from Dhs250.

West Side Story musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, April 25 to 30, timings vary, prices start from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

April 28: Rock out at Texas Live in Dubai

Alternative Scottish Rockers Texas headline at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on April 28. Radio-friendly, sing-along hits like Say What You Want, Summer Son and In a Lifetime helped Texas dominate the airwaves in the UK in the 90s and early 00s, and fans can expect to hear these hits and more when the Scottish museums return to our shores this month.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Irish Village, Garhoud, 7pm, Friday April 28, from Dhs199. platinumlist.net

April 29: Get some belly laughs as Joanne McNally returns to Dubai

After her first three dates at the QE2 completely sold out, another has been added to the Dubai calendar. Joanne McNally, an Irish comedienne, will be hosting another evening in Media City. She is known for her appearances on shows such as The Late Late Show, The Jonathan Ross Show, and Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

Joanne McNally, The Agenda, Media City, Sat April 29 from 7pm. Tickets start from Dhs295, dubai.platinumlist.net