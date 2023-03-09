Are you up for the challenge?

The northernmost emirate in the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah is as popular for its sandy beaches as it is for its rocky mountains. It may be one of the many reasons you visit, however on Saturday, March 18, residents will be driving over to get rough, tough and dirty at Tough Mudder.

The world-renowned obstacle course is taking place at RAK Properties Mina Al Arab and you are welcome to face the ultimate challenge of physical strength, stamina and mental grit.

For adults, there are two courses: Tough Mudder 5K and 10km. You can even bring the little ones ages six to 12 along as Mini Mudder is also taking place. Tickets are available on toughmudderarabia.com and prices start from Dhs140 for adults and Dhs70 for little ones racing in Mini Mudder.

The 10k course (ages 14 and above) will feature 20 obstacles and the 5k course (ages 13 and above) 13 obstacles. For mini mudders, there is an engaging 1.5km obstacle mud run on a newly designed course.

The tough details

If you have crossed the Tough Mudder finish line before, take note as this time the muddy route will have more obstacles than ever before. The line-up of signature obstacles includes Everest, Electroshock Therapy, Blockness, Arctic Enema and Pyramid.

To mentally prepare you for what you’re about to face – ‘Blockness’ is a tricky obstacle where you will have to push, pull and roll your way through 60 feet of slick, rotating barriers. Thankfully, you can get your friends (or a kind-hearted stranger) to help you. ‘Electroshock Therapy’ is the last thing standing between you and the finish line – a short, muddy sprint through a field of dangling wires that delivers a punch at 10,000 volts… Apparently, it’s Tough Mudder’s very unique way of saying ‘Congratulations!’. Thanks, I guess…

Think you’ve got what it takes? For more information or if you’re daring enough to sign up to participate, visit toughmudderarabia.com/events/rasalkhaimah.

Images: Tough Mudder