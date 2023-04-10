Two holy celebrations, one weekend…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like Ramadan night markets, foodie collabs, the world’s biggest book sale, Easter celebrations, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, April 7

Visit the world’s biggest book sale

Taking place at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City, the world’s biggest book sale is back in Dubai this weekend. The venue will be packed with over a whopping million different books spanning a number of genres and languages including English, Arabic, French, and more. There will be plenty for children and adults alike from biographies, non-fiction, history, mystery, science fiction, and much more. Entry is free, and books start from as little as Dhs5. Read our tips to make your trip worthwhile – whatson.ae

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, April 7 to 16, 9am to 2am (the following day), @bigbadwolfbooks_uae

Get Pickl’d at Publique

Fancy a burger with a view? Souk Madinat’s Alpine restaurant Publique is joining forces with burger joint Pickl for a month-long collaboration. Watch the sun go down on the terrace overlooking the Burj al Arab while tucking into one of the iconic burgers including one exclusive boozy burger. The collab is taking place every day until April 23.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. March 21 to April 23. Tel:(0)4 430 8550. publique.ae

Check out Museum of the Future’s new night market

Curated by the team at FLTRD and M2L, the Ramadan market is located on the Emirates Jumeirah Tower Plaza Terrace directly opposite the iconic Museum of the Future. You will find a number of creative concepts here, brands, activities, live entertainment, and yummy food trucks. The market opens on Thursday, March 30 until April 19, 4pm to 2am during which the market will evolve constantly, so it’s worth more than just one visit. It’s free to enter.

Emirates Jumeirah Tower Plaza Terrace, Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, free entry, fltrdxm2l.com

Saturday, April 8

Feed your soul with One Life’s iftar

One Life ticks all the boxes for those looking for clean, honest food, in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The iftar set menu, for Dhs100 per person, includes three courses, water, dates, and a soft drink. Guests can choose from wholesome salads, soups, halloumi, chilli prawns, falafel, and sweet treats including the delicious lotus cheesecake.

One Life, D3 and JVC. 6.30pm to 10pm. Dhs100. @onelifedxb

Experience the wind in your hair on a Cha Cha boat

Having set sail all the way from the Amalfi Coast, and docked in the waters of Dubai – Cha Cha Boats has welcomed the Gozzo Italian boats for a unique sailing experience. During the holy month, there are a variety of packages to choose from, all at half price, with the boats holding a maximum of eight people. Packages from Al Seef Creek include, Dhs155 for 30 minutes, Dhs230 for 60 minutes, Dhs345 for 90 minutes, Dhs400 for 120 minutes and Dhs540 for 180 minutes. To cruise around Jumeirah, packages will cost Dhs175 for 30 minutes, Dhs300 for 60 minutes, Dhs450 for 90 minutes, Dhs525 for 120 minutes and Dhs750 for 180 minutes. Or, if you want to bask in the sunset and Dubai skyline, the Dubai sunset Marasi canal packages cost Dhs175 for 30 mins, Dhs300 for 60 mins, Dhs450 for 90 mins, Dhs525 for 120 mins and Dhs780 for 180 mins.

Cha Cha Boats, prices start from 155 for 30 minutes, Tel: (0)52 102 2224. chachaboats.com

Make the most of the last few days of spring break with a Legoland playcation

UAE Residents can enjoy special rates as well as an early check-in and late check-out at Legoland Hotel. Perfect for little travellers, there’s an in-room treasure hunt included, and the whole family can enjoy a hearty buffet breakfast. Of course, no stay would be complete without a thrilling theme park visit, and you can pick between complimentary access to either Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park.

Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, from Dhs850 based on two adults and one child. Tel: (0)4 825 1650, legoland.com

Take part in the Spartan night trail 10k

The Spartan night race returns for a sweat-inducing 10k night run at Jebel Ali Racecourse. All finishers receive a medal and t-shirt. Just don’t forget your headlamp.

Spartan Night Trail 10k, Jebel Ali Racecourse, 9pm onwards, Saturday April 8, Dhs185. arabia.spartan.com

Sunday, April 9

Tuck into an Easter roast at Hell’s Kitchen

Feast on a special Easter roast at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen on April 8 and 9, with chef Ramsey’s selection of signature delights like roasted lamb leg and prime rib. Parents can relax while little ones play, decorate Easter eggs, and await a visit from the Easter Bunny. Prices start from Dhs275 for two courses.

Hell’s Kitchen, Ceasars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Saturday April 8 and Sunday April 9. 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (04) 556 6466. caesars.com

Wholesome iftar experience at Emirates Bio Farm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

For an authentic farm-to-table iftar experience, the UAE’s largest organic farm welcomes visitors to a sunset tractor tour of the farm followed by a wholesome locally-grown vegetarian feast and Bedouin-style lamb. Explore the greenhouses and farms, learn all about organic farming, pick your own veggies, unwind in nature, and more. Emirates Bio Farm is around a one-hour drive from Dubai and the iftar takes place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 5.30pm.

Emirates Bio Farm, Al Ain. Ramadan, Fri, Sat, and Sun 5.30pm. Dhs180. emiratesbiofarm.com

Fuel up after some Ramadan shopping at this cult Lebanese diner

Assemble your squad… Cult Lebanese diner, Roadster Diner, recently opened in Dubai for the first time, calling Dubai Hills Mall its first UAE home. The industrial, cool, and comfortable aesthetic is the perfect setting for a no-fuss meal that will banish cravings with delicious appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, tacos, salads, and desserts. The diner also has a loaded iftar for two (Dhs77 per person) which includes salad, a burger, pizza, dessert, and more.

Roadster Diner, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai. 11am to 12am. @roadster.uae

Images: Social/Supplied