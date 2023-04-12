The final weekend of Ramadan is here…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like Thai New Year celebrations, Greek Easter, unique paint and dine iftar experience, a morning beach yoga session, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, April 14

Celebrate the Thai New Year with a traditional Songkran Festival

Welcome the Thai New Year with a Songkran celebration of a lifetime at The Thai Kitchen, Park Hyatt Dubai. Guests can enjoy a three-course sharing-style menu with classic Thai dishes including chor muang, khoa pad tom yum goong, and mango sticky rice, while enjoying live entertainment with a cultural Thai dance. The Songkran festival is taking place from April 13 to April 15 starting 6pm and is priced at Dhs245 per person.

The Thai Kitchen, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort. April 13 to 15. 6pm to 11pm. Dhs245. Tel:(0)4 602 1814. dubaicreekresort.com

Tuck into a tasty Turkish iftar at Sirali

Gather your friends and get ready for a delicious Iftar spread at Dubai’s popular Turkish restaurant. The stunning spot, located in Al Habtoor City, invites guests to break their fast with the choice of two set menus for Dhs250 per person. The menu includes soup, hot and cold mezzes, salads, main courses including chicken kebap and lamb thandori, as well as desserts and unlimited soft beverages.

Al Habtoor, Business Bay, Dubai. Iftar, Dhs250 per person. Tel:(0)58 582 7092. @siralikebapdubai

Join in the festivities for Radisson Damac Hills’ second birthday

Kick off your weekend in style at Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills’ second birthday bash on Friday, April 14. Join in the festivities at Hessa Street Kitchen, Firelake Grill House, and Issei, and enjoy a selection of drinks for just Dhs14 throughout the day.

Radisson DAMAC Hills. Friday, April 14. Hessa Street Kitchen 12pm to 3pm, Firelake Grill House 12pm to midnight, Issei from 5pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 879 1111. radissonhotels.com

Fill your bucket at BonBird

Brought to you by the founders of Pickl, there’s a new all-American fried chicken joint in town called BonBird. Now open in City Walk, chicken lovers can get their fix by customising their own buckets full of wings, thighs, drumsticks, tenders, breasts, or even a whole leg. The shop promises to bring to its patrons the ultimate comfort food made from the freshest chicken that will be fried crispy and crunchy on the outside, but juicy, moist, and tender on the inside.

BonBird, City Walk, Building 9. From 5pm. @bonbird.uae

Saturday, April 15

Stretch it out with a morning beach yoga session

Taking place on Saturday at 8.30am, Koko Bay is hosting an exclusive yoga session on the beach with Lauren-Anne. The 60-minute yoga and meditation session costs Dhs100 per person and includes a post-session wholesome breakfast. Yogis just need to remember to bring their own mat.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Saturday, April 15, 8.30am. Dhs100 per person. Tel:(0)4 5723444. kokobay.co

Experience a unique paint and dine iftar

Unleash your creativity at this unique paint and dine iftar experience at The Royal Majlis, Emirates Golf Club. For Dhs399 per person, guests will be greeted with a pre-sketched canvas, a full set of painting materials, and an abundance of paints to help you create your very own Arabian artwork with a selection of traditional iftar dishes to tuck into while you paint away.

The Royal Majlis, Emirate Golf Club. Saturday, April 15. 7pm to 10pm. Dhs399. Tel:(0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

Visit Ripe Market before it’s too late

The Ripe Market takes place at the Academy Park every year and will be closing its doors for the summer on Sunday, April 30, meaning you’ve got just three more weekends to get in some last-minute outdoor shopping. Founded as a way of sourcing seasonal and local products, Ripe was created to bring the freshest and tastiest produce for residents to enjoy. The market takes place on Saturdays and Sundays, with an entrance fee of Dhs5. There’s a range of organic eateries, stalls filled with home décor, and jewellery, plus workshops, live entertainment, a children’s park, and more.

The Ripe Market, Academy Park, Al Sufouh, 9am to 9pm Sat, 9am to 7pm Sun, from October 15 to April 30. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. ripeevents.com

Lotus entertain you

Putting Lotus biscuit on things that already taste nice is a bit of a national pastime — so it’s perhaps surprising Five Guys, a brand whose core USPs are stuff that tastes nice and customisability, are so late to the party. But if you turn up to the party with Lotus milkshakes and Five Guys’ artisanal bun candy, you’ll likely be the most popular person there. The Lotus Biscoff milkshakes are available now across the full network of 13 UAE stores.

Sunday, April 16

Say Kalo Pascha at Gaia

This weekend, those celebrating Greek Orthodox Easter can enjoy special traditional dishes at Gaia including a whole slow-roasted lamb with seasonable vegetables, as well as a traditional Tsoureki to end the meal. DIFC’s Greek dining hotspot will also be lined with an array of homemade chocolate eggs, perfect for gifts and available to purchase at the gift shop.

GAIA, Podium Level, Gate Village 4, DIFC, Dubai. Sunday, April 16. 12pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel:(0)424 142 42. gaia-restaurants.com

Get the team together for a 5-a side

The newly-opened Precision Football, located in Ibn Battuta, is a facility packed with UEFA-qualified coaches, indoor and outdoor smart pitches, tech-driven training zones, a restaurant, padel courts, and more. Led by former Brighton & Hove Albion professional player and UEFA coach, Sonny Cobbs, Precision Football aims to develop the skills of players in the region and inspire the next generation. From events and birthday parties, to one-to-one coaching and pitch rental, the space is a great place to have fun, exercise, and hone your ball skills.

Precision Football, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai. Tel:(0)588206756. precisionfootball.com

Top up your tan with a beach day

If you’re looking for incredible laidback vibes with a stunning view of Ain Dubai and delicious Italian cuisine, then look no further than Venus Beach Club. The pool passes are Dhs390 Friday to Sunday, of which you get Dhs195 back to spend on refreshing sips and Italian bites. There are also private cabanas that you can book.

Venus Beach Club, Caesar’s Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, open daily from 10am to 7pm. Dhs290 with Dhs145 redeemable on F&B Mon to Thu and Dhs390 Fri to Sun with Dhs195 redeemable on F&B. Cabanas start from Dhs1,500. Tel: (0)4 556 6466 @venusbeachdxb

Book a spot at the final Le Guepard x Fat Lamb supper club

Spend your evening at Le Guepard this Ramadan for the final supper club in collaboration with The Fat Lamb by The Pinch Gourmet. The menu features dishes including steak frites tartare, hamachi ceviche, lamb shoulder confit, and roasted chestnut pain perdu. To book a seat, reach out to Le Guepard or call (0)56 687 8486.

Le Guepard, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Saturday, April 16. Tel: (0)56 687 8486. @le_guepard_dubai

