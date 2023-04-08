Happy three-day work week, Dubai…

This week, we bid farewell to Ramadan and say hello to Eid and a much-needed break. In the meantime, kick start your fitness journey with some pretty cool workouts, or make the most of the last of the Ramadan offers.

Here are 8 great things to do in Dubai this week:

Monday, April 17

Workout like Mark Wahlberg

Taking place throughout the week, F45 in Motor City is partnering up with Mark Wahlberg to create Wahlberg Week. An intense week of workouts designed by the butch Boston man himself. Available to purchase as a one-off special of Dhs199, the week will be a mix of cardiovascular and strength workouts designed to challenge the body and mind.

F45 Training, Dubai Motor City, Mon Apr 17 to Sun Apr 23, Dhs199 for special one-week membership. Tel: (0)50 383 9445 @f45_training_dubaimotorcity

Start your vacation early at Venus Beach Club

If you’re not quite ready for the week to start just yet, the laidback vibes at Venus Beach Club are exactly what you need. With a stunning view of Ain Dubai and delicious Italian cuisine, what more could you want? The pool passes are Dhs290 on Mondays, of which you get 50 per cent back to spend on refreshing sips and Italian bites. There are also private cabanas that you can book.

Venus Beach Club, Caesar’s Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, open daily from 10am to 7pm. Dhs290 Mon to Thu and Dhs390 Fri to Sun, both 50 per cent redeemable on F&B. Cabanas start from Dhs1,500. Tel: (0)4 556 6466 @venusbeachdxb

Tuesday, April 18

Swim upstream for a sharing menu

Discover the art of sharing at Salmon Guru this week. If you haven’t been to this Madrid bar then this is the perfect opportunity for you to check it out. Fun, funky, and serving up outrageously delicious cocktails, you can now enjoy it with friends and family. Share a refreshing salad paired with an incredible mocktail for only Dhs126.

Salmo Guru, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, open Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 2am, Sat and Sun 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)52 814 9537 @salmongurudubai

Mai, oh Mai Tai

Home to the famous Mai Tai, Trader Vic’s has set the standard of fun up a few notches once again with the Mai Taqduito Tuesday deal. Dive into 12 taquitos for Dhs225 and wash them all down with a barrel of Mai Tai. Does that seem a bit intense for a Tuesday? Don’t worry, they also offer six taquitos and two Mai Tais for Dhs115.

Trader Vics, Hitlon Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, Tues 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs225 for one dozen taquitos and a barrel of Mai Tai, Dhs115 for six taquitos and two Mai Tais. Tel: (0)4 318 2319 @tradervicsjbr

Wednesday, April 19

Indulge in delectable desserts

Hosting a dinner party and looking for the perfect dessert? Or maybe you’ve decided it’s time to treat yourself to a delicious sweet treat. Either way, Society has got you covered. With Ramadan winding to a close, this is your last opportunity to grab one of their absolutely divine desserts that have been specially curated for the holy month. From Umm Ali to Tiramisu or a sticky croissant pudding, it is a dessert lover’s dream.

Society, Jumeirah 1, open Mon to Fri 8am t0 9pm, Sat and Sun 8am to 10pm, Dhs325 per dessert, serves eight. Tel: (0)4 222 2811 @societyuae

Fancy a film?

Movie lovers, this one is for you. There are some pretty spectacular films about to hit the circuit. This means you’re going to need to book your tickets in advance. Thankfully, Roxy Cinemas is offering guests a special price, where tickets start from as little as Dhs36. So whether you’re looking to catch a family-friendly flick or a nail-biting horror. Settle in for a guilt-free film with Roxy Cinemas.

Roxy Cinemas, various locations around Dubai theroxycinemas.com

Thursday, April 20

Kick-off Eid the Jailbird way

Eid is one of the best times of the year, friends and families gathering together to share in the love and celebrate that Ramadan has drawn to a close. Jailbird is making the catering of these events just a little bit easier. Platters start from Dhs230 and they are jam-packed full of the OG Nashville chicken, whether you’re after bone-in pieces, tenders, or their killer burgers, grab a platter of your choice and share it with your nearest and dearest… Or on your own, we won’t judge.

Jailbird, available in-store and for delivery. @jailbird.ae

Taco-bout starting the weekend right

Unlimited tacos? Where do we sign up? Hotel Cartagena is offering a variety of tacos, accompanied by bottomless fruity margaritas for two hours every Thursday for only Dhs250. Grab your mates and get ready for an evening of Latino hits, unlimited tacos and margaritas and we’ll see you there.

Hotel Cartagena, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Thus 6pm to 12am, Dhs250 for two hours unlimited tacos and drinks. Tel: (0)4 350 9287 @hotelcartagenadxb

Images: Supplied