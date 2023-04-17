6 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: April 17 to 20

Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do to get to the long Eid weekend quicker? There’s plenty to do including checking out a photography exhibit, visiting a ‘Grammable cafe, soaking up the sun and more…

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi that you don’t want to miss.

Monday, April 17

Get your juice fix from Joe and The Juice

After opening its doors in Dubai in 2022, Joe and The Juice has since opened up several branches and now it’s finally the capital’s turn to enjoy its famous drinks and bites. The popular Copenhagen cafe opened its doors on earlier this week at Yas Mall offering its signature drinks, dishes and coffees. The extensive menu will include all of the cult classics including their signature shakes, fresh juices and of course the sandwiches and bowls. Make sure you head on over for a post-work treat. Read more here.

Joe and The Juice, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, @joeandthejuiceuae

Closing soon: See a cool photography exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manarat Al Saadiyat (@manaratalsaadiyat)

The photography studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat is showcasing an exhibition titled ‘The Shot’ which features original prints of photographs taken in the early 1840s and images by the first photo and cine cameras. It is the collection’s first showcase in the Middle East. It’s Dhs30 per ticket which can be purchased here. Under sixes can enter for free. The exhibition closes on April 24, so this is your last week to go and see it.

The Shot, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Cultural District, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Tuesday, April 18

Be amazed at Abu Dhabi’s newest piece of Gram candy, ‘Love Vibe’

The capital has been waiting for it and it has finally happened. Vibe Cafe has opened its doors in the capital with a dash of Love. It is a more grown-up version compared to its sisters in Dubai, but still brags cool electric aesthetics. Think bubble chairs, elegant tabletops of polished marble and gold detailing, botanical canopies and pink palm tree chandeliers and much more. On the menu, you’ll find innovative takes on local produce and ‘Grammable elaborate beverages. Read more here.

Shop 10, Khalifa City Community Market, Khalifa City, Sector 32, 7am to 11pm (Ramadan hours 3pm to 3am). Tel: (02) 622 0393, @lovevibecafe

Wednesday, April 19

Last chance: Iftar with the lions and giraffes at Al Ain Zoo

Break your fast with a feast under the stars with some pretty wild company. At the Al Ain Zoo, you will dine under the watchful gaze of lions and giraffes at Al Ain Zoo. Whether it’s with the king of the jungle or the majestic long-necked Miss Zafarana, this exclusive Ramadan dinner has the best guests. You only have until April 21 to book this cool experience.

Al Ain Zoo, Nahyan The First Street, Shiab Al Ashkhar, make your booking here.

Soak up the sun at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel

Pair your pool day with a view of one of Abu Dhabi’s most charismatic natural habitats, the mangrove forests. You can get a day pass access to Anantara’s expansive pool complex for Dhs150 every day. On weekdays, you’ll get that full Dhs150 back to spend on refreshments. Want to visit over the weekend? You’ll get Dhs100 redeemable on food and drinks. For more pool deals, head here.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran. Tel: (02) 656 1000, @anantaraeasternmangroves

Thursday, April 20

Go see John Wick: Chapter 4 on the big screen

People are referring to John Wick: Chapter 4 as one of the greatest action movies of all time. And if you’re a fan of Keanu Reeves (who isn’t?!), then you need to watch this film. It releases on April 20 and follows Wick as he takes on the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Watch the trailer above and book here

@voxcinemas

Images: Supplied and social