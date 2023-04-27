Maine Ibiza follows three successful openings in Dubai and international expansion in London…

It’s a homegrown success story from a man who can do no wrong in the restaurant industry. And this summer, following the overwhelming success of the brand’s first international outpost in London, Dubai’s beloved The Maine is set to open in Ibiza.

The brainchild of gastropreneur Joey Ghazal, Maine Ibiza will welcome guests from June 2023, transforming an 18th Century finca a short drive from Ibiza Town to the perfect spot for sun-drenched lunches and late night dinners. Maine Ibiza will feature space for 200 alfresco diners split across two levels and promises a locally inspired menu, magnificent mixology and a dazzling entertainment programme. We’re already re-arranging our summer travel plans.

ALSO READ: Where to find your favourite Dubai restaurants in Europe this summer

Located by the small church of Sant Frances de S’Estany, Maine Ibiza is handily located moments from the legendary DC-10 nightclub, perfect for those beginning an evening of revelry on Ibiza’s club scene. It’s also enroute to the famous Es Cubells and Platja des Cavallet.

The Maine restaurants, now found in JBR, Studio City and Business Bay in Dubai; as well as internationally in London, are well known for their show-stopping design, and the Ibiza venue will be no different. Designed by The Maine’s founder Joey Ghazal, the space has been lovingly restored with grand vintage pieces, and is set amongst a perfectly landscaped gardens. While elements of design will give it a distinct feel of The Maine, much of the natural beauty remains, ensuring the restaurant feels welcoming, rustic and entirely suited to its surroundings.

By day, Maine Ibiza will operate as Cafe M, inviting guests to enjoy a blackboard menu of fresh juices, healthy bowls, vegetarian dishes and Mediterranean market platters that all use locally sourced produce. Once the restaurant opens from 8pm, guests can dine either at the ground floor restaurant or the mezzanine style rooftop and delight in a sharing menu of signature Maine dishes, enhanced with zesty Mediterranean flavour.

As dinner turns to drinks, Maine Ibiza’s bar will become a haute hangout for elevated mixology, serving up fancy bar bites and an impressive selection of premium tequilas and mezcals.

We’re already packing our bags…

Maine Ibiza, Carrer de Llucmajor, Las Salinas, Ibiza, opening June 2023. Tel: (+34) 680 165 729, maineibiza.com.