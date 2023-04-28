The unofficial official announcement that summer is here…

That’s right, this weekend Global Village closes its doors, saying adieu for the summer months. Marking the end of the 27th successful season, Sunday, April 30 is the last chance to dive into the wonderful world that we all know and love.

Grab your friends and family and head down to the venue from Friday until Sunday from 4pm to 2am, to make the most of the final days.

Of course, no Global Village experience is complete without fireworks. And for the final weekend, get ready for a nightly firework display taking place at 9pm. So be sure to get there on time to beat the traffic and queues and secure the perfect spot to film, ogle and enjoy the last firework show that Global Village will be putting on…

Guests are invited to head down and enjoy all that the venue has to offer, the weird and wonderful food, shopping til you drop, and getting the last of the adrenaline rush. Until next time.

Haven’t visited yet? Here’s what’s new at Global Village Dubai…

Attractions

House of Fear

Set to leave you quaking in your boots, House of Fear is probably the region’s scariest haunted house experience. A team of actors work across nine experiences in the 660 square metre space, immersing guests in knee-trembling settings including a haunted cemetery and a screaming tree.

Diggers Lab

Fond of Diggers Lab in Abu Dhabi? You can check it out at Global Village where children of all ages can take on a hydraulic digger experience. Budding little builders will take control of operating diggers, dumpers and other construction machinery.

New additions at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

This popular Odditorium is back for a fourth year, with 50 new exhibits to check out. New oddities to admire include a 14-foot-long killer crocodile, a matchstick model containing over one million matchsticks, and a brand new photo opportunity in the Torture Chamber gallery.

Pavilions and beyond

Global Village is home to 27 pavilions (to celebrate its 27th season) but there are plenty of countries that are not represented. Enter ‘Road of Asia,’ which gives visitors a chance to experience these fantastic countries and what they have to offer.

A total number of 13 countries are represented here in over 40 kiosks. The countries participating are Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Ramadan Market

If you are visiting over Ramadan, make sure you visit the Ramadan night market. There will be live oud players and harpists and more entertainment, plus a spot where you can break your fast and enjoy suhoor.

Entertainment

Global Village had a range of new shows this season from performers to stunt shows, street entertainment and more. This year, visitors had the chance to see performances by Tinie Tempah, Raye and Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance.

Global Village, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311, @globalvillageuae

Images: Supplied