Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there will be free parking in Dubai over the Eid Al Fitr. The transport authority also announced changes in timing to Dubai public transport timings, RTA Customer Happiness Centres and service providers.

Parking

The free parking in Dubai is valid from 29 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal. The free parking doesn’t apply to multi-storey parking. Parking fees will resume on 4 Shawwal.

Public transportation

Dubai Metro

The Red Line and Green Line will operate as follows:

Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, April 22: 5am to 1am (the following day)

Sunday, April 23: 8am to 1am (the following day)

Dubai Tram

Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, April 22: 6am to 1am (the following day)

Sunday, April 23: 9am to 1am (the following day)

Dubai Bus

The timings of Dubai Metro’s feeder bus services will coincide with the metro timings.

Intercity buses in operation are as follows: E16 to Hatta, E100 and E101 to Abu Dhabi, E102 to Al Mussafah, E201 to Al Ain, E303; E306; E307; E307A and E315 to Sharjah, E400 and E411 to Ajman, and E700 to Fujairah.

For timings on Water Bus, Abra, Water Taxi and Dubai Ferry, visit this link here.

RTA Centres

RTA Customers Happiness Centres will remain close during Eid holidays from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal. It will resume operations as usual on 4 Shawwal.

The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, Al Manara, Al Kifaf and RTA’s Head Office will operate around the clock.

Service providers (vehicle testing) will also be closed over Eid from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal. Work will resume on 4 Shawwal.

Do note, we will have to wait for the official confirmation of the sighing of the crescent moon from authorities which will be announced on Thursday, April 20. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the latest.

Images: RTA