We recently said goodbye to the Jebel Ali Recreation Club cinema, which was one of the few licensed cinemas in Dubai that offer a cheeky drink as liquid courage for when you watch a nail-biting action or a jump-scare-inducing horror. Feel free to sip pretty in the dark while you check out some of the latest and greatest that the Hollywood Box Office has to offer.

Here are all the licensed cinemas in Dubai for your next film night.

Paramount Private Cinema

If a movie-inspired hotel didn’t have a screening room, we’d be concerned. The chic Paramount Hotel in Dubai is one of the hotels in Dubai that offers the luxury of renting out a screening room for you to rent out with your nearest and dearest. What’s more – they wouldn’t be on this list if you couldn’t enjoy a nice drink or two while watching the film.

Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Cinemacity

If you still want to experience a licensed cinema experience. Fear not, as there is still a licensed cinema in Downtown Dubai. To enjoy a drink while you catch the latest blockbusters, you’ll want to head to the exclusive Cinemacity cinema at Address Fountain Views. Cinemacity is a luxe dine-in cinema that has five VIP theatres along with a lounge. Check out the latest films on offer at Cinemacity here.

Cinemacity Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 10am to 2am daily. @cinemacityuae

Kempinski Mall of The Emirates Private Cinema

On top of being utterly luxurious, as per the Dubai norm – Kempinski Mall of The Emirates offer a licensed, private cinema that seats up to 15 people. So get ready to gather your mates for what might just be the best screening of the most anticipated films that are available on the circuit. Be sure to book well in advance though, as this is super exclusive.

Vox Private Cinema, Kempinski Mall of The Emirates, Al Barsha, Sun to Wed 10am, 2pm, 6pm and 10pm, Thu to Sat 10am, 2pm, 6pm and 10pm uae.voxcinemas.com

Coming soon…

Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall

The massive opening of this cinema was widely anticipated by the residents of Dubai Hills. Not only for its massive screen that is the biggest in the region but also because there is a license coming soon to the cinema. Featuring a total of 15 screens, the Roxy Cinema in Dubai Hills Mall is soon to also be home to a luxurious licensed bar.

Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hils, license coming soon, theroxycinemas.com

