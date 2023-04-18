Any travel plans?

It’s set to be a four or five-day weekend for Eid Al Fitr and Emirates airline is expecting over 110,000 travellers to board their flights across the region for the holiday.

To meet the high travel demand, the airline has announced it will be increasing the number of flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Kuwait, and Beirut to connect holiday-goers to their favourite destinations.

.@emirates expands its schedule this week to offer 38 additional flights across 6 cities in the GCC & Middle East to meet significant demand for Eid Al Fitr holiday travel. More than 110k travelers are expected to board Emirates flights during the holiday https://t.co/LRlNl9FZZu pic.twitter.com/xFRbanL5pu — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 18, 2023

Between April 19 and April 28, Emirates will be adding four extra flights between Dubai and Riyadh, as well as operating three daily A380s and six additional flights to Jeddah between April 20 and April 25.

Emirates will also be boosting its Dammam flights from 18 to 21 weekly between April 20 and May 31, plus 16 additional flights to and from Medina in the month of April.

Over in Kuwait, there will be an additional eight flights between April 20 and April 27 and finally, there will be one extra flight to Beirut on Sunday, April 23.

When is Eid Al Fitr 2023?

It’s all dependent on the sight of the moon on Thursday, April 20, but here’s what we know so far…

Ramadan 29 is next Thursday, April 20 – and Shawwal 3 will be either Sunday April 23 if Ramadan lasts for 29 (Gregorian Calendar) days or Monday if it’s a 30-day Ramadan.

This means that paid Eid holidays will result in a long weekend from Thursday to Sunday, but potentially Thursday to Monday.

Images: Provided