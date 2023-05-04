Rock out at Razorlight or throw it back with Simply Red…

Summer is almost here, but that doesn’t stop the city from having fun. Dubai has a huge line-up of upcoming concerts from top performers, guaranteeing a fun time for those staying put in the country over the warmer season. Here are four music events you need to grab tickets to.

June 2: Razorlight

Buzzing nightlife spot in JBR, Bla Bla Dubai is kicking June off with noughties rock band, Razorlight. Fans were thrilled to hear when the English indie band announced their reunion after a decade-long hiatus and lucky for us, they are making a pitstop in Dubai during their world tour on June 2. Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren, and Carl Dalemo will take to the stage performing a number of tracks from their newest album – Razorwhat? The Best of Razorlight. Expect nothing but their finest tunes including America, In the Morning, and Golden Touch. In addition, to celebrate their 10-year reunion, there are two new brilliant tracks that will be performed showcasing the best of the band’s discography. Over 21’s only.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach, JBR, Fri June 2, 7pm, general Dhs 245, general regular Dhs295, golden circle Dhs445, golden circle general Dhs495, VIP Dhs 595. Tel: (04) 584 4111. Tickets on blabladubai

June 7: Tom Odell

English pop singer, Tom Odell, is currently on his world tour and will be making a stop in Dubai to perform at Dubai Opera next month on June 7. The Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter is known for his popular hits including Another Love, Real Love, Best Day of My Life, Half as Good as You, and more. The singer on one occasion shared on social media to his followers that his lyrics come from his iPhone notes – unfiltered and honest yet liberating. His performances are nothing short but enchanting, as the singer takes listeners on a journey of his life from places of hope to melancholy, as well as frank and painful. In other words – very real.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Wed June 7, from Dhs250. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera

June 9: Simply Red

It’s been a long 20 years, but iconic British soul and pop band, Simply Red is returning to Dubai jamming at the Coca-Cola Arena in June. The iconic British soul and pop band is performing as part of the line-up of the first-ever World Padel League running from June 8 to 11. The award-winning band has had several smash hits including Holding Back the Years, Fairground, Stars, For Your Babies, and more. By the end of this year, the band will have performed 73 shows in 20 countries to over 600,000 people.

Coca Cola Arena, City Walk, Fri June 9, Dhs 199 onwards. Tel: 800 223388. cocacolaarena

M83

Electronica fans, cancel your plans! Electronic legends M83 are coming to Dubai Opera on Thursday, June 15 for an epic one-night-only live performance. Your night with the Grammy-nominated icons will be jam-packed with intoxicating synth-pop/electro-rock music across their collection of new and nostalgic arrangements. The French icons are famous for hits such as Midnight City, Wait, and Reunion but have also soundtracked major films including Tom Cruise’s Oblivion and Gilles Marchand’s Black Heaven. They’ve even gone on tour with the likes of Kings of Leon, The Killers, and Depeche Mode.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Thurs June 15, 8pm, standing Dhs275, gold Dhs595, silver Dhs475, bronze Dhs375. Children two years and above only. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera

