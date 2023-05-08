What’s On X Pitfire Pizza and free fitness classes…

There are plenty of new things to do in Dubai this week: try out our latest creation in collaboration with Pitfire Pizza, head for drinks with some mates or even enjoy a fantastic closing party at the wonderful Fouquets. No matter your plans be sure to have a magical week.

Here are 8 gorgeous things to do in Dubai this week:

Monday, May 29

After work drinks with your gang at Hutong

Gather your workplace besties and head to Hutong for an all-new cocktail menu. Experience the taste of Northern China with the latest creations. There are three brand new cocktails to try including Hutong’s take on a negroni.

Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, open daily from 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 2am. @hutongdubai

Make the most of Monday with Bread Ahead

If you’re anything like us then you’ll already be gearing up for the weekend, and what better way to prep for the week ahead than by treating yourself to Bread Ahead’s latest additions to the menu? When it first opened, it was safe to say that we were obsessed the very second we tried their pizzas, and now there is a brand new pizza along with some other delicious treats to check out.

Bread Ahead, Mall of The Emirates, open daily from 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 344 8895 @breadaheaduae

Tuesday, May 30

Sip and paint with ArtFem

Taking place at the Vida Marina Yacht Club, the latest rendition of their sip and paint nights where guests will be able to express their creativity and enjoy the vibes. This week’s Sip and Paint will be Fantasy themed and is inclusive of a mini buffet as well as drinks. The package is Dhs399 and comes with all your painting needs.

Sip and Paint, Vida Marina Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, Tue, May 30, from 7pm to 10pm, Dhs399 per person. artfemdxb.com

Celebrate Salmon Guru turning one

At the hands of the creator, Diego Cabrera, Salmon Guru welcomes you to celebrate their one-year anniversary with them. Known for its spectacular mixology and craftsmanship, Salmon Guru provides guests with a unique experience to celebrate going “Against The Current” – if guests say those magic words they will be presented with the secret cocktail.

Salmon Guru, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, cocktail available until June 1,

Wednesday, May 31

Experience the barista life

Hosted by Cafe Rider, La Marzocco will be displaying its stunning coffee machines and allowing the guests to live a day in the life of a barista and create their own coffee with help from the experts. There will be a classic Ferrari on display as well as delicious bites.

Cafe Rider, Warehouse 7 14 C St, Al Quoz 3. Wed May 31 open 8am to 8pm. @caferidercustom

Fouquet’s rooftop closing party

The summer season is officially here which means we’re saying goodbye to many of our favourite outdoor spots. One of them is the newly opened Fouquets’ rooftop. Raise one last glass to the stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and say goodbye with unlimited bites and a welcome drink for Dhs300 per person, from 4pm.

Fouquets, Downtown Dubai, Wed, May 31, from 4pm, Dhs300 per person inclusive of a welcome drink and nibbles. hotelsbarriere.com

Thursday, June 1

Celebrate 44 years of What’s On with us

We are celebrating 44 successful and prosperous years this year, and to mark this special occasion we have teamed up with the local legends – Pitfire Pizza. Bringing to you all the ultimate Dubai flavours on a pizza, we promise you that it tastes really delicious. Get yours for the whole month of June for only Dhs44, available in stores and exclusively on Deliveroo.

Get your first class free at 1Rebel

This celebrity-lauded London export landed in DIFC last year, bringing with it two of its signature classes: Ride and Reshape. As the name suggests, Ride, is 1Rebel’s high-energy take on a spin class, while Reshape is their version of an intense mix of interval training and weights. Both classes come with a pumping soundtrack and welcoming vibe, and whichever you prefer, you can give your first session a go without spending a dirham. You’ll just need to show your Emirates ID.

1Rebel, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Dubai, 6am to 11pm weekdays, 8am to 9pm weekends. Tel: (058) 514 3827, 1rebel.com/ae

