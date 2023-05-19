See the largest unicorn balloon sculpture ever made…

There are plenty of things to do in Dubai this weekend, but if you have little ones, you need to head to Festival Plaza.

Located in Jebel Ali, the community mall is hosting a fun event centred around balloons and bubbles, and it’s one to surely delight children. Bubblez and Baloonz Festival is already open and runs until next Saturday, May 27. It is sure to be a fun day out for the whole family.

No tickets are needed for this event, so you can enjoy a great pocket-friendly day out with the family.

The main standout attraction is sure to be the huge unicorn sculpture. It is made using more than 30,000 balloons and you know you have to get a snap of it for your ‘Gram.

Besides these, visitors will be able to interact with different balloon characters throughout the mall, catch some live shows and more.

If children want to get creative themselves, they can take part in balloon-making workshops with internationally renowned artists creating balloon creations they can take home. Some of the popping names in the industry include Mr Balloonatic, Doctor Bob, and Colin Miles.

Mr Balloonatic has received Guinness World Records for the ‘Largest Minifigure’ and the ‘Largest 3D Fractal’ using modelling balloons. Doctor Bob launched the UK’s first public balloon art festival in 2011 and emerged as the winner of the Large Balloon Sculpture Competition at the Balloon Arts Convention in Italy. Colin Miles specializes in balloon decoration and is so good, he’s bagged 30 international awards. He was recently honoured with the Don Cheesman Award at Float 2022 for his lifetime contributions to the balloon industry. Yes, they actually have an award for it.

Bubbles of fun…

During the festival, Festival Plaza will also host interactive bubble shows every day hosted by Pop the Bubbleman. He combines science with fun and teaches the little ones (and their parents) the art of bubble making. Expect to see bubbles in various shapes and sizes.

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, Dubai, 1pm to 9.30pm until May 27, free entry, Tel: (800) 332. @dubaifestivalplaza

Images: Getty Images