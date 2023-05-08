So many options…

Choosing where to have your next dinner date in Dubai can be a hard task, especially when you don’t want to break the bank. But What’s On to the rescue! We have curated an array of deals for you that will ensure a wonderful dinner date – all for under Dhs500.

Here are some gorgeous restaurants in Dubai to pick for date night that are pocket-friendly

88 Terrace

Every Friday you and your dinner date can tuck into a food platter selection for Dhs80 with the double platter costing Dhs150. The spread ranges from an array of Latin-American-themed dishes every Friday from 6pm to 9pm. Tuck into a fried chicken taco, grilled artichoke hearts, cabrales cheese and garlic cream, or crispy chorizo and patatas mille feuille with sour cream and spicy paprika caviar.You can add a one-litre pitcher of flavoured margarita or sangria for Dhs250.

88 Terrace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Friday from 6pm to 9pm, from Dhs80. Tel: (0)56 881 6888, 88terrace.com.

Andina

Your midweek indulgences just got a whole better with Andina’s Wednesday date night special. From 7pm until close, you and your date can indulge in two grilled beef-skirt steaks with a bottle of grape to share. This will only set you back Dhs299 for two – practically a no-brainer.

Andina, Mezzanine Marina Gate Towers, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wed 7pm to close, two steaks and a bottle of wine to share for Dhs299 for two. Tel: (0)52 627 21890, andinalondon.com

Bread Street Kitchen

Celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen is serving bottomless pizza for only Dhs95. All pizzas are made with fresh ingredients and the five daily specials change depending on seasonal ingredients. You will be able to indulge in a margarita, pepperoni, charred aubergine, chorizo and corn, and much much more. The deal is available every day of the week, and on Friday and Saturday (from 12pm to 10pm), you can add an hour of unlimited prosecco to your pizza order for Dhs220.

Bread Street Kitchen, The Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Road, Dhs95 unlimited pizza, Prosseco and pizza on Friday and sat Dhs220. Tel: (0)4 426 2626, atlantis.com

Café Isan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Isan – Thai Streetfood (@cafeisan)

This gorgeous and authentic Thai staple in Dubai now has a licenced rooftop venue in JLT. Its rustic vibe will transport you straight to the shores of Thailand, and in true form will make for a dinner date under Dhs500, which won’t leave you hungry. Most mains here are around the Dhs50 mark, with a wide selection of spicy soups, curries and noodle dishes as well as a plethora of delicious starters. Their drinks menu is humbly priced with house wines costing Dhs29, five bottles of beer for Dhs189, and buckets of spirits for Dhs99 which includes a triple shot and a mixer.

Café Isan, JLT, Cluster B, Waterfront, Dubai, Tues to Sun 12pm to 10pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0) 58 529 1003, cafeisan.co

Carna by Dario Cecchini

Spice up your Monday with an evening full of steak and fries at Carna. Your tender steak will come straight from Carna’s wood smoke grill with homemade garlic french fries and bearnaise sauce for only Dhs175 per person or Dhs350 per couple. Enjoy the offer every Monday from 6pm until 2am.

Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS, Dubai Hotel & Residences, Business Bay, Dubai, Monday 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 607 0761, book.ennismore.com

Café Society

Treat yourself to a humpday meal with all-you-can-eat sushi at Café Society for Dhs299 per couple. Indulge in California hot rolls, tuna and salmon nigiri, and much more, every Wednesday.

Cafe Society, Tamani Hotel Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubi, Wednesday, Tel: (0)4 318 3755, cafesociety.ae

The Cheeky Camel

Get crazy every Tuesday night with a steak night at the Cheeky Camel. Guests can choose between three cuts of Black Angus Steak, which will be served with confit vine tomatoes, roast garlic, sauce and fries for Dhs149, with a glass of wine.

The Cheeky Camel, Voco Hotel, JLT, Cluster J, Dubai, Mon to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 3pm to 3am, Sun 3pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 356 0574, thecheekycamel.com

Couqley

Beat your next manic Monda with streak and frites for two at Couqley. For Dhs349 per couple, Couqley will be serving premium steak and fries, alongside a salad, with a dessert to share from 12pm to 11.30pm. This package also includes a bottle of grape – the perfect way to start your week.

Couqley, Pullman Dubai Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Monday 12pm to 11.30pm, steak and fries for two, Dhs349, with a bottle of grape. Tel: (0)4 514 9339, couqley.ae

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar is serving a three-course set menu for only Dhs195. The ‘No Bull’ menu features a choice of creamy burrata or fried calamari to start, followed by a choice of Australian black Angus cuts for mains, and a dessert to polish it all off. The amazing deal is available every Tuesday from 6pm to 11.30pm. Vegetarian options are also available.

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar, La Ville Hotel 7 Suites, City Walk, Dubai, Tues 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs195 three-course menu. Tel: (0)4 403 3111, livelaville.com

Hotel Cartagena

Kickstart the weekend early with tacos and tequila for Dhs250. Every Thursday from 6pm until 12am, you can get your hands on unlimited tacos and fruity margaritas for two hours, whilst listening to the beats of DJ Leo.

Hotel Cartagena, JW Marriot Hotel, Dubai, Thurs, 6pm to 12am, Dhs250 pp, Tel: (0)50 119 7743, hotelcartagena.ae

Isola Ristorante

Sundays are for good food and great vibes, and Isola knows this better than anyone. Every Sunday from 5pm onwards, you and your loved one can tuck into a one-metre-long pinsa paired with four beers for Dhs450. Each pinsa can be a communication of two flavours so everyone wins. Sounds like a great way to round off your week.

Isola Ristorante, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Dubai, Sunday 5pm onwards, Dhs450 for pinza and four beers, Tel: (0)4 583 3124, isolarestaurant.com/dubai

Factory by McGettigan’s

Kickstart your week right with a wholesome burger dinner date. Every Monday, Factory by McGettigan offers a burger and two drinks for Dhs89 per person, from 4pm to 11pm. This deal is too good to miss.

Factory by McGettigan’s, The Hilton, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Monday 4pm to 11pm, Dhs89 burger and two drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 0062, factorythepalm.com.

Indya by Vineet

This colourful poolside spot serves street food meets sharing plates with choices from the earth, land, and sea. A must-visit for Indian food lovers and gin fans with an impressive room that’s home to 24 different brands. From 6pm daily, guests can dig into the ‘chops and sips’ menu with a platter of tender lamb chops marinated in authentic Indian spices and grilled in a tandoor for just Dhs149.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, daily from 6pm. Tel: (04) 3165550. indya-dubai.com

Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer is well known for their immaculate selection of cold cuts and cheeses, which is why it’s almost a no-brainer for the venue to offer wine and cheese nights. This brie-lliant offer takes place at the JBR branch and guests can enjoy unlimited wine and cheese for two hours, for only Dhs199 per person.

Jones the Grocer, Delta Hotels by Marriott JBR, Thursdays from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (0)4 439 8804 jonesthegrocer.com

Maiden Shanghai

Looking for a lively evening out? Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is popular for its Crazy Rich Ladies’ Night which kicks off every Wednesday from 7pm. Ladies can enjoy a three-course meal of gourmet Chinese dishes for Dhs200 along with three complimentary beverages. The gents can enjoy the same deal for Dhs300.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays from 7pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Mama Zonia

Calling all carnivores to this special steak night, where you can feast on two steaks, with fries and a bottle of grape to share. You will be able to polish off your meal with a shared dessert, for only Dhs399 per couple.

Mama Zonia, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11pm, two cakes and a bottle of grape, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 240 4747, mamazoniadubai.com

La Mezcaleria

Head down to The Pavilion every Tuesday for the spicy taco Tuesday deal where you can indulge in unlimited tacos and quesadillas alongside free-flowing drinks, whilst you bop to the beats of the resident DJ. From 7pm to 1am you and your partner can bask in the views of the Ain Dubai and the Marine skyline for Dhs120 with soft drinks, or Dhs220 with margaritas or house grapes and prosecco.

La Mezcaleria, The Pavilion, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Tuesday 7pm to 1am, Tel: (0)56 520 2020, @lamezcaleriajbr

Mezzanine Kitchen & Bar

Perch yourself next to the iconic water canals of the Souk Madinat next Tuesday and tuck into 500g of mussels alongside fries, garlic bread and a glass of house drinks for only Dhs125. Your mussels can be cooked in classic moules marinière, Thai or Mediterranean flavours, and can even be upgraded to 1kg. All seafood lovers will be able to take advantage of this incredible deal from 12pm to 11pm.

Mezzanine Kitchen & Bar, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 11pm. Dhs125 mussels, sides and a house beverage. Tel: (0)58 599 4659, mezzaninedubai.com

Miss Lily’s

Tuck into a two-course feast featuring the best of Caribbean cuisine for Dhs220 from 7pm until late. There’s beef, chicken or callaloo patties, followed by curry goat with potatoes, carrot, peas and steamed roti or the yaad bird with fried or jerk chicken, coleslaw and dirty mac and cheese. This can be enjoyed alongside mocktails and the beats of Miss Lily’s resident DJ every Thursday.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Level 5, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Thursday Dhs220, Tel: (0)4 356 2900, misslilys.com

Surf Club

This boho-chic spot has got you covered for all your Thursday date night needs. For Dhs199 per person, guests can indulge in mussels and fries with a choice of grape, whilst basking in the backdrop of the Marina skyline. Start the weekend early at Surf Club, with your toes in the sand whilst vibing to the beachy tunes of the rotating DJs.

Surf Club, West Palm Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thurs, from 7pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (0)4 589 5444, surfclubdubai.com

The Grand Grill

Every Tuesday from 8pm, ladies will get a three-course dinner, plus free-flowing drinks for Dhs135, whereas gents can opt for the all-you-can-eat chicken and ribs for Dhs120. What a great pocket-friendly deal.

The Grand Grill, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesdays from 8pm, Dhs135 for ladies, Dhs120 for gents. Tel: (0)4 399 4221. @thegrandgrill

The Taphouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE TAP HOUSE – PALM JUMEIRAH (@taphousedubai)

Sat proudly on Club Vista Mare, this gastro pub offers an array of deals that are sure to elevate any weeknight. On Tuesday, guests can enjoy a juicy burger and a brew from Dhs99 from 7pm, and on Sundays from 12pm, you can indulge in a gorgeous roast with all the trimmings, for a humble price of Dhs99. Guests can bask in the views of The Palm from Taphouse’s terrace, or sit inside the cosy interiors, where you can catch live sports games.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, several deals, Tel: (0)4 514 3778, thetaphouse.ae

Torno Subito

Massimo Bottura’s first restaurant outside of Italy is a playful ode to 1950s life on the Riviera, bringing La Dolce Vita to Palm Jumeirah. On Tuesday, there’s a dinner deal for girls and guys that offers a three-course set menu of dishes like burrata, pizza marinara and cacao e pepe, plus unlimited drinks for three hours. It’s Dhs199 for ladies and the guys can join for Dhs299.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Visit this link here for some fun and affordable date night ideas to check out in Dubai.

Images: Provided and social