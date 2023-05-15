Paella, pool days, parties, and more…

This week Dubai is bringing the heat, literally and metaphorically… The weather has picked up which means our days out in the sun are numbered, so enjoy it while you can. This week, treat yourself to new menus, new restaurants, fully redeemable pool days and so much more.

Here are 8 glorious things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, May 15

Check out a brand-new Lebanese spot

Located in the Avani Palm View Hotel, La Sirene has opened its doors and is promising casual but contemporary eats from Beirut. Expect all the traditional classics, including mixed mezze and seafood, and of course, you can round out the evening with some delicious baklava.

La Sirene, Avani Palm View Hotel and Suites, Media City, open daily 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 604 2220 avanihotels.com

Lounge around at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

The weekend may be over but you can still enjoy some fun chill time with mates. At the Horizon Pool Lounge at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, guests have the opportunity to enjoy sips by the pool for three hours. You’ll get unlimited drinks and a snack for Dhs250 per person.

Horizon Pool Lounge, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Dhs250 per person pool access and unlimited drinks, daily from 9am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373 marriott.com

Tuesday, May 16

No more tacos on Tuesdays

Ibn AlBahr has said, “Out with taco Tuesdays and in with Paella Tuesdays.” Packed with Lebanese flavours, this authentic fisherman-owned venue is ramping up Tuesdays with the freshest local catch every day. Exclusively on Tuesdays, the paella is available for two at Dhs220, and for four at Dhs380.

Ibn AlBahr, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays from noon to 2am, Dhs220 for two, Dhs380 for four. Tel: (0)4 553 9575 ibnalbahr.com

Live music and a new menu at Bar Du Port

There are brand new dishes to try at the beautiful Bar Du Port. Indulge in dishes such as the black truffle linguine, or salt-crusted seabass. Enjoy your meal as you gaze out onto the beautiful Arabian Gulf, while live music lulls away in the background.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, Dubai Harbour, Tue 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 969 9820 barduportdubai.com

Wednesday, May 17

Take advantage of a cheeky ladies’ night

Stunning French fine dining institution, Fouquet’s Dubai is now offering the ladies a special package every Wednesday. Get ready for Play like a Parisienne where ladies can dine on a specially curated menu along with three complimentary glasses of champagne.

Fouqets, Downtown Dubai, Wed from 8pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 524 5301 @fouqets.dubai

Fancy a spot of tea…

Tandoor Tina has an afternoon tea that brings together contemporary Indian food with exotic teas and delicious mocktails, thanks to Wild Idol. There is a vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu but both feature bites created by Chef Trish Singh Henault.

Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Center Street, Wed to Fri 4pm to 7pm, Dhs150 soft package, Dhs250 for two cocktails, Tel: (0)4 210 2500. tandoortina.com

Thursday, May 18

Experience the ultimate Japanese flair

Every Thursday, SushiSamba throws a soiree like no other. Taking place in the Samba Room, guests are invited to join for dinner and stay for the party. From 10pm, the venue transforms into an energy-filled nightlife scene where the drinks flow and beats go on until closing.

SushiSamba, St. Regis Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Thu from 10pm till late. Tel: (0)4 278 4888 @sushisambadubai

Ya like jazz?

Tucked away in the belly of Jumeirah Al Naseem is the enigmatic Blind Tiger. Taking place every Thursday, this hidden venue transforms into a jazz bar, offering guests the smooth and soulful sounds of modern jazz. Paired with expertly mixed cocktails and bar bites, you can kick start your weekend early, and in style.

Blind Tiger, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Thu from 9pm. Tel: (800) 323 232 @blindtigerdxb

