The UK and UAE have a deep and historic partnership…

This weekend on Saturday, May 6 and 7 at London’s Westminster Abbey, a grand coronation celebration is taking place to formally crown King Charles III. For those of you who can’t watch the celebrations in the flesh, there are a number of places here in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that are screening the celebrations live with some special deals.

While we await the big day, we are looking back at the times King Charles III visited the United Arab Emirates.

1989

Princess Diana and King Charles III enjoying a desert picnic in Abu Dhabi.

2007

The late HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Charles III at the Royal Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 27, 2007.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom visit Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood (Al Bastakiya), Dubai’s historical district on February 28, 2007.

2016

Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom and King Charles III visit the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque on the first day of a Royal tour of the United Arab Emirates on November 6, 2016.

Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, King Charles III and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend a UK/UAE Year of Creative Collaboration Launch at Al Jahili Fort, Al Ain on November 7, 2016.

King Charles III visits Bu Tinah Island with Dr Shakha Salem Al Dhahen Director of Marine Biodiversity during their Royal tour of the United Arab Emirates on November 7, 2016.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai welcomes King Charles III at his palace in Zabeel on November 8, 2016.

King Charles III looks at the Expo 2020 site (before it magically came together, that is) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 8, 2016.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom during their tour of International Humanitarian City in Dubai to see the innovation and best practice in humanitarian aid delivery on November 8, 2016.

Images: Getty Images