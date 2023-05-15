Get whisked away to Neverland…

Get ready to go on a magical adventure this May as Peter Pan on Ice is skating its way to the UAE. Join Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Wendy, John, Michael and the Lost Boys on their adventures fighting off Captain Hook.

The show will be arriving in Abu Dhabi at the Cultural Foundation for two days on Friday, May 12 and 13 with tickets starting from Dhs175.

The show will then make its way to Dubai to The Theatre at Mall of The Emirates from Friday, May 26 to 28. Ticket prices start from Dhs150.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 18 at 1pm – so set those alarms.

If you aren’t familiar with this magical story, here’s a synopsis. One enchanted evening, when three children’s parents were away, they were greeted by a fairy called Tinkerbell, and the leader of the Lost Boys, Peter Pan. They get whisked away to Neverland, after which Wendy, Michael and John decide that they never want to leave – because in Neverland you stay a child forever.

Wendy assumes the role of mother to the lost boys and proceeds to look after them. Enter, Captain Hook –Peter Pan’s arch-enemy who will stop at nothing to seek vengeance after Peter Pan cut off his hand.

Peter Pan on Ice will follow this same iconic story including the spectacular score of original songs from Tim A. Duncan and Edward Barnwell. With state-of-the-art animations, dazzling costumes, theatrics by award-winning Tony Mercer and ice skating from the world-class Imperial Ice Stars, it will surely be one for the books.

The show will run for two and a half hours, with an interval in between. Everybody is welcome and children under two can attend without a ticket (and seated on their parent’s lap.)

Peter Pan on Ice, Dubai: Theatre at Mall of The Emirates, May 26 to May 28, Fri 7.30pm, Sat 11am and 4pm, Sun 11am and 3pm. from Dhs150. Abu Dhabi: Cultural Foundation, May 12 and 13, Fri 6pm, Sat 11am and 5pm. feverup.com / culturalfoundation.ae