Our fantastic city is home to seven of the top 10 hotels in the Middle East…

We know that UAE is home to a number of grand hotels (and there are plenty more on the way) but Tripadvisor, an American company that operates online travel agencies, has just revealed that Dubai is home to some of the top-rated hotels in 2023.

Tripadvisor’s Travelers‘ Choice 2023 has named some of the best hotels in the world according to global travellers. Winners were announced from a pool of over 1.5 million hotels across 10 categories including Top Hotels, all-inclusive, B&Bs, family-friendly, luxury and other categories.

The best of the best in the Middle East…

After analysing review data from 2022, Tripadvisor announced the top 10 best hotels in the Middle East with Dubai nabbing a total of seven positions including the top five spots.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel steals the number one spot on the list, followed by Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai; The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina; The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai; and Raffles Dubai. At the ninth and tenth spots, we have Grand Millennium Business Bay and Rixos The Palm Hotel and Suites.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai also bagged another amazing accolade – ranking number six in the ‘Top 10 Hotels in the World’. It also took up the first position in the ‘Luxury Hotel in the Middle East’ list, and second place in the ‘Best Hotels with Spas in the World’ – a new sub-category added by Tripadvisor.

Rixos The Palm Hotel and Suites also bagged other awards – the number one spot in the ‘Family-Friendly Hotel in the Middle East’ as well as the 11th spot in the ‘Middle East Luxury Hotels’ category.

What a great achievement! And just to jog your memory, earlier this year, Dubai was also named ‘the world’s most popular travel destination’ for 2023 winning 28 accolades across multiple categories.

But that’s not all….

Dubai wasn’t the only city in the UAE in the spotlight. Over in the capital, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers ranked 11 in the ‘Top Hotels in the Middle East’ and ranked seven in the ‘Luxury Hotels in the Middle East’ category.

The WB Abu Dhabi Curio Collection came in at number four in the ‘Family-Friendly Hotels in the Middle East’, and the luxurious desert resort, Telal Resort Al Ain came in at number seven in the ‘Middle East’s Best Small Hotels.’

Well done, Dubai and Abu Dhabi!

Images: Getty Images and supplied