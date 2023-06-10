Dubai summer is officially here…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like live concerts, new brunches, one-off foodie experiences, free yoga classes, pool parties, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, June 9

Kick off the weekend with a moon swim

Chill out under the stars at one of the coolest new hotels in Dubai with the launch of their moon swim. With mesmerising views over the Arabian Gulf, Ginger Moon’s pool party takes place every Friday and Saturday from 8pm, until the end of August. The best part? Entry is free. For those feeling a little peckish or thirsty, there’s a moon bites menu for Dhs245 per person inclusive of a selection of small bites and beverages.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai. Every Friday and Saturday evening until the end of August. 8pm until late. Free entry. @gingermoondxb

See Simply Red live

Legendary band Simply Red are to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena this Friday, June 9. Since 1985, the British band has released a string of huge hits, including If You Don’t Know Me by Now, Money’s Too Tight to Mention, and Holding Back the Years. Dubai fans can catch Mike Hucknall and his crew on June 9, who are the first name on the lineup for the first-ever World Padel League.

Simply Red, Coca-Cola Arena, June 9, tickets from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Immerse yourself in Italian culture at Cinema Akil

Lights, camera, action…Located in the arty hub of Alserkal Avenue, Cinema Akil brings quality films from across the world from Palestine to Hong Kong. At the moment, the arty cinema is celebrating Italian film with the Italian Film Festival. From Friday, June 9 to June 15, the film program includes 7 features, of which three pay homage to Italy’s directorial master, Federico Fellini, including La Strada (1954), Nights of Cabiria (1957), and 8½ (1963).

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (04) 223 1139. cinemaakil.com

Indulge in a Michelin-star chef dinner at Hakkasan

For the best seat in the house this weekend, head to Michelin-star Cantonese restaurant Hakassan for a one-night-only foodie experience. The Executive Chef Dinner series kicks off on Friday in Dubai as the talented team of chefs from around the world comes together for an unmissable eight-hand dinner collaboration. The four-course menu is priced at Dhs698 per person.

Hakassan, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai. Friday. June 9. Dhs698 per person. Tel:(0)4 426 2626. hakkasan.com

Saturday, June 10

Swap a lime for a drink

Every year on June 10, the world celebrates Gin Day. This year, Pure Sky Lounge are offering guests a free gin and tonic in exchange for a lime. On your way to the bar pop into the supermarket to pick up a lime and get a free drink on Saturday, June 10. From Wednesday, June 7 to Sunday, June 11, guests can get a buy one get free deal on selected gin drinks.

PURE Sky Lounge, Hilton Dubai The Walk, Dubai. Saturday, June 10. Tel:(04) 318 2319.

Take part in a complimentary yoga class

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’COUTURE® (@lcofficial)

Wake up and stretch with homegrown athleisure brand, L’Couture. The ladies-only vinyasa flow class with Julia is taking place on Saturday, June 10 from 8.30am to 9.15am at the brand’s JBR store. To attend the complimentary class, yogis can register by emailing events@lcouture.com

L’Couture store, The Beach at JBR, Dubai. Saturday, June 10. 8.30am to 9.15am. @lcofficial

Check out this new retro-themed brunch

Are you an ’80s or ’90s baby? Dubai’s newly-renovated sports bar Icon in Media City has launched a new retro brunch, taking place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. Guests can expect three hours of free-flowing beverages, classic pub dishes, throwback hits, and old-school vibes. Brunch packages start from Dhs189 (soft), Dhs229 (house) and Dhs299 (premium).

ICON, Radisson Blu, Dubai Media City. Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm. Dhs189 (soft), Dhs229 (house) and Dhs299 (premium). Tel:(0)4366 9137. radissonhotels.com

Sunday, June 11

Enjoy a Parisian breakfast at Josette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josette (@josettedubai)

DIFC’s glamorous French restaurant, Josette, has a delicious ‘petit déjuener’ menu available daily from 9am to 11.30am. Reminiscent of a Parisian street café, guests can choose from a range of savoury and sweet options served with fresh juices, healthy booster shots, and Josette’s very own chocolat chaud (hot chocolate). From an indulgent viennoiserie selection to the infamous table-side flambé Crêpes, king crab omelette to vegan options, there’s something to keep everyone’s cravings satisfied.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. Daily from 9am to 11.30am. @josettedubai

Get a free beard trim at 1847

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1847 (@1847formen)

Gents… Popular men’s grooming lounge 1847 is attempting to break a Guinness World Record for “the most number of beards trimmed or shaved in 8 hours” by a team this weekend and needs your help. Head to the Nakheel Mall branch to get a free beard shave or trim this Sunday, as well as a gift voucher, a grooming product, and a certificate.

1847, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sunday, June 11. 12pm to 8pm. @1847formen

Sundowners and margaritas at Iris

There are many signs that tell us it’s officially summer in Dubai: sunglasses steam up as soon as you walk outside, offices set the A/C to all-time lows meaning you, ironically, need to start wearing a jacket inside, and restaurants move indoors for summer… Party hotspot Iris is doing just that and is still the place to be for picture-perfect sundowners this weekend. Plus, every Sunday from 6pm, enjoy margarita cocktails for just Dhs25 to Dhs45.