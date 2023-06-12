A candlelight ABBA concert, new brunch, puppy hugs, and glow-in-the-dark fun…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like live concerts, new brunches, free hugs, fashion shows, pool days, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, June 23

Shake your maracas at Beefbar

Jumeirah al Naseem’s popular steakhouse Beefbar is kicking off summer with a night of soulful live music. This Friday, Casa Fiesta will be taking over the restaurant from 8pm to 12am with their acoustic beats and maracas, while you tuck into Beefbar’s delicious steaks and sharing-style dishes.

Beefbar, Jumeirah al Naseem, Dubai. Daily, 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel:(0)4 423 2238. @beefbar_dubai

Cheers to the weekend with two hours of unlimited drinks

Every Friday from 7pm to 11pm, guests can get two hours of unlimited drinks and delicious bites for just Dhs250 per person. Taking place weekly at Trader Vic’s at the Hilton JBR, the offer includes house beer, wine, spirits, and the popular Trader Vic’s mai tai.

Trader Vic’s Hilton Dubai JBR, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. tradervicsjbr.com

Check out Dubai’s fun new indoor theme park

Adrenaline junkies, this one is for you: An epic indoor entertainment venue has officially opened its doors in Dubai. Glitch is one of the largest state-of-the-art leisure facilities, spanning over 40,000 square feet. From ninja courses to bowling, indoor roller gliders to arcade games, the indoor activity game park is home to more than 30 attractions suitable for children and adults alike.

GLITCH Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, open 10am to 10pm Sun to Thurs and 10am to 12am Fri and Sat, Dhs 35 for 2 experiences, Dhs65 for 3 experiences, Dhs100 for 6 experiences. @glitcharabia

Slurp down an oyster (or six) at Alici

Do your eyes light up every time you see oysters on a menu? Us too. Which is why we’re here to bring you some good news: Alici’s oyster and bubbles pairing menu is back, taking your sundowners to the next level. Located on Bluewaters, Alici’s oyster and champagne pairing takes place on weekdays from 5pm to 8pm. Run, don’t walk…

Alici, Bluewaters, off JBR, Dubai Marina, daily noon to 3.30pm and 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 2752577. alici.com

Saturday, June 24

Boost your dopamine with puppy cuddles

Thinking of adopting? The Pet Shop is hosting pet adoption days every weekend, across two Dubai locations to support local shelters. If you’re looking for a free and heart-warming activity this weekend head to either The Pet Shop in Dubai Investment Park or on Sheikh Zayed Road for free cuddles with the most adorable dogs and cats. O You never know, you might just meet the one.

The Pet Shop, Dubai Investment Park (dogs), Saturday 10am to 1pm, Sunday 1pm to 4pm. The Pet Shop, Sheikh Zayed Road (cats), Saturday 11am to 2pm, Sunday 1pm to 4pm. @thepetshop

Play badminton in the dark

Looking to stay active indoors? Say hello to Dubai’s first glow-in-the-dark badminton courts. Not only do the courts glow, but the shuttlecocks glow, the rackets glow, and even the walls glow too. For a fun afternoon burning some energy, Pioneers Badminton Hub is sure to be a hit with the whole family. Plus this Eid, they are offering players 50 per cent off, from June 23 to July 2, using code PBH50.

Pioneers Badminton Hub, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily, 6am to 12am. To book Whatsapp +971(0)552871234. / @pbh.dubai

Check out a new beachside brunch

If you’re after a party brunch this weekend or just looking to mix up your brunch roster, we have you covered. Club Vista Mare’s newest venue Ria has launched a breezy new brunch in time for summer. Let your hair down and head to the Palm Jumeirah beach hotspot every Saturday for four hours of free-flowing drinks, a three-course Mediterranean-inspired a la carte menu, and toe-tapping chart-topping tunes. Ria’s brunch takes place every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm and is priced at Dhs270 (soft), Dhs340 (wine and prosecco), Dhs395 (house), and Dhs490 (premium).

Ria Restaurant & Beach Bar, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah. Saturdays 1pm to 5pm. Dhs270 (soft), Dhs340 (wine and prosecco), Dhs395 (house), and Dhs490 (premium). Tel: (0)54 394 9898. riarestaurantbar.com

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! a ticket to the ABBA candlelight tribute

Mamma Mia, this is going to be good. Abba fans, hop onboard the QE2 for a night packed with the greatest hits in classical form from ABBA in light of a thousand candles. Expect hits including Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes It All, Chiquitita and much more. There are two shows on the night, 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, June 24, 7.30pm and 9.30pm. From Dhs150 per person. feverup.com

Sunday, June 25

Sunday morning coffee run

Searching for a moment of calm in Dubai? Jumeirah is full of local charm, nature, wellness spots, and hidden coffee shops to be found on every corner. This specialty coffee shop is located inside a quaint Jumeirah villa-turned-flower shop. From refreshing smoothies to matcha lattes and sweet treats to colourful bouquets, it is truly a one-of-a-kind Dubai experience.

Oath, Wud Flowers, Al Wasl Road, Dubai. Saturday to Thursday 10am to 9pm, Friday 4pm to 10pm. @oath.ae

Gather your tribe for a family pool day

Looking to escape the city if only for a day? The serene spot on the Palm features 200-metres of private white sand beach, two swimming pools, an outdoor play area, and a supervised kids’ club. The family-friendly pool pass is priced at Dhs275 per person on weekends with Dhs150 redeemable on food and drink and Dhs150 for little ones with Dhs100 redeemable. Plus, day pass guests will get one complimentary hour at Coco Kid’s Club, which is priced at Dhs55 per hour after that.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Road, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Weekdays Dhs275 (Dhs150 redeemable), children Dhs100 (Dhs50 redeemable). Weekends Dhs275 (Dhs150 redeemable), children Dhs150 (Dhs100 redeemable). Tel: (0)4 818 2222.hilton.com

Don’t miss this theatrical masterpiece

If you need a couple of laughs, head to The Junction at Alserkal Avenue this weekend. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is about two middle-aged siblings who share a home where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Their movie-star sister shows up with her new ‘boy toy’ which eventually leads to old resentments flaring up leading to a showdown.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, June 23 to 25, Dhs100 per person. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Support a great cause

The UAE’s biggest inclusive talent performance is taking place this Sunday from 6pm. FAME, which stands for fashion, art, music, and entertainment is a platform for people of determination and they’re putting on a spectacular show, Runway of Dreams, this weekend at Dubai’s World Trade Centre. The show is free to attend and features over 30 performers aged between eight and 36 years old. Be sure to register your attendance at the link below.

FAME, Al Multaqua Ballroom, Dubai World Trade Centre. Sunday, June 25, 6pm. Free to attend, register: eventbrite.com

