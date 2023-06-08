It truly looks stunning…

What could be more romantic than a candlelight dinner? Not much, you’d think, but we’ve found the upgrade. A classical music concert amidst the soft, gentle light of thousands of glowing candles. Sounds pretty spectacular, right? Well, you can now experience this wonderful performance in the capital.

That’s right, Fever Original’s one-of-a-kind, exclusive musical experience – the Candlelight Concerts series – is coming to the capital kicking off with a string of performances.

On launch night, we will get to experience the Best of Chopin on June 17 at the New York University, Abu Dhabi. Prepare to be serenaded by an hour-long medley of Frédéric Chopin’s incredible melodies as you bask in the beauty of all-enveloping candlelight.

Several of Chopin’s masterpieces, including works like Nocturnes, Polonaise and Prélude will be reinvented and reinterpreted by the pianist in an unforgettable night.

“We are thrilled to introduce this extraordinary musical experience to Abu Dhabi. Candlelight Concerts have been immensely popular worldwide, and we are confident that the residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi will be captivated by the beauty and elegance of this event,” said Rachid Laurent El Ameri, the Regional General Manager of Fever in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

The concept of Candlelight Concerts was built to create captivating experiences for people all around the world with the hopes of making classical music easily accessible. It offers a platform for budding local musicians to shine as well as celebrating the beauty of local venues is what the series has come to be known for.

Initially, legendary composers of classical music were featured, but the series has evolved into so much more. Think flamenco, soul, ballet dancers, aerial performers and tributes to Queen, ABBA, Coldplay and incredibly, K-Pop.

Where can I buy tickets to the Candlelight concerts in Abu Dhabi?

You can purchase your tickets to the show here. Prices start from Dhs150.

More Candlelight Concerts will be held in Abu Dhabi so be sure to stay tuned here.

Candlelight: Best of Chopin, NYU Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Marina District, June 17, 2023, 5pm, 7pm, 9pm. feverup.com

Images: Supplied by Feverup