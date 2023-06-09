Summer fun, incoming…

It’s officially summertime in Dubai where you start to see the city come to life with a number of fun and exciting activities bought to you by Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

Now in its 26th edition, Dubai Summer Surprises from Thursday, June 29 to September 3 – that’s 67 days packed with plenty of fun for the whole family.

Bought to you by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, residents and visitors will be able to add a number of activities to their calendars from concerts, events and experiences. It launches with the joyous festivities of Eid Al Adha, which means if you’re in the country over the long weekend, you won’t be bored.

Here’s what we know so far…

We already are aware of some stellar dirham-saving offers such as kids go free, but there’s plenty more in store.

For those who love to shop, there are great retail promotions and raffles at some of the most iconic malls; while foodies will be able to satisfy their cravings with a number of diverse gastronomy options.

DSS kicks off with musical performances by Hussain Al Jassmi and Kadim Al Sahir on July 1 at Coca-Cola Arena with tickets starting from Dhs150. The following day, Saudi Arabian legend Mohammad Abdo takes to the stage with ticket prices starting from Dhs295. There will be plenty of other performances taking place at The Agenda, Dubai Media City through July and August which will showcase up-and-coming regional artists across diverse musical genres.

What’s On is keeping a close eye on further announcements, so we will be sure to let you know as soon as we know.

You can also stay up-to-date on @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai and DubaiSummerSurprises.com

