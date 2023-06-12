Time flies when you’re having a good time…

And that is What’s On promise. While we’re still wondering how it was Friday two seconds ago, nothing’s going to change the fact that it’s Monday again. However, with the new week comes a brand new list of cool things you can get stuck in these next few days in Abu Dhabi. There’s lots of food and fun involved, so keep an eye out for that one thing in the capital that tickles your pickle.

Here are 6 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Monday, June 12

Spa days for days

Anantara Eastern Mangroves is introducing a whole lot of new spa packages with a fancy addition – a private jacuzzi. Start the week off on a relaxing note with packages suitable for couples and friends alike, complete with a massage, a hammam ritual, a dip in the jacuzzi and accompanying drinks. Choose from three options – the Jacuzzi romance package and the jacuzzi relaxation package, perfect for couples, priced at Dhs2,000 and Dhs3,000 respectively. It includes massages, hammam rituals, and snacks like chocolate-dipped strawberries. The last option is the jacuzzi indulgence package which is tailored for groups of three to six, priced at Dhs700 per head.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 11pm, Tel: (0)56 188 7658, bookings and more information at anantara.com

Sunset and a slice of Italy

The Eastern Mangroves’ go-to Italian bar and kitchen destination – Amano, is chasing away the Monday blues with an irresistible sundowner offer. Indulge in unlimited house grapes and an assorted mixed cheese platter while you sip away the night with your friends at just Dhs89. The offer is valid daily from 7pm to 9pm, which means you can take in the gorgeous Mangrove views along with some live music during the cooler hours of the day. Sounds like the perfect night out.

Amano, Al Kheeran, Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi, Daily, 7pm to 9pm, Tel: (0)55 128 8635, amanorestaurantandbar.com

Tuesday, June 13

Golden hour and Punjabi grub

Looking to get your mid-week Indian food fix? Punjab Grill is swooping in to save the day with their all-new three-course Golden Hour menu for the perfect summer dinner experience at Dhs150 per head. Tuck into vegetarian and non-vegetarian options with a chaat, an appetizer platter, a variety of mains and desserts. Palak patta chaat, kasundi broccoli, lamb seekh, basil salmon tikka, prawn dum biryani, rasmalai and cheesecake are just some of the mouthwatering options on the specially curated menu. Meant to keep you feeling full but light on these hot summer evenings, the offer is available every day from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Punjabi Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Venetian Village, 3rd St, Al Rawdah, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Daily, 6.30pm to 8pm, Tel: (02)449 9839, @punjabgrillabudhabi

Art history, but make it fun

If you are an art history or culture enthusiast, this one’s for you. Louvre Abu Dhabi is hosting a weekly series of art history walks to take you through the expansive collection of historic art heritage housed in the museum’s galleries. The four-week series will see a museum educator give the attending group a tour of some of the themes and cultures at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. This week’s hour-long session will be a complete exploration of the four wings of the museum. Slots for this week are available at 11am and 5pm. Tickets are priced at Dhs125. Only 100 spaces are available, so hurry and book your place now.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, June 13, 11am and 5pm, Tel: (600) 565 566, louvreabudhabi.ae

Wednesday, June 14

Omakase fit for a king

99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant is putting luxury in Japanese dining with their new omakase lunch offering. The restaurant tradition kicks off with hosomaki, chu-Toro with leek, kobe edamame roasted in delicious kobe wagyu fat, shichimi togarashi and truffle and capu miso soup, fermented soy with seaweed, truffle, leek and tofu foam. The variety on the spread is unmatched and can only be experienced to believe. The lunch is priced at Dhs169 per head, inclusive of tea or coffee. It is served daily between noon to 2.15pm.

99 Sushi Restaurant & Bar, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, weekdays, noon to 2.15pm, Tel: (02) 672 3333, reservations at reservations.ad@99sushibar.com

Thursday, June 15

High-speed thrills

Yas Kartzone powered by ADNOC at the Yas Marina Circuit is the perfect space for you to live out your racing dreams. Get a chance to push your karting skills to the limit with three different track configurations – both parallel or as a combination. The kilometre-long track welcomes budding rivers of all ages with special sessions for kids, juniors and adults. The kid’s category provides access for ages five to seven for Dhs55, the juniors category for little ones ages eight to 12 is priced at Dhs80 and the adult category is priced at Dhs120. There is also a box park on the location where you relax and get a premium vantage point.

Yas Kartzone, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (800) 927, yasmarinacircuit.com

