The Irish Village is gearing up to host a music mania of sorts with their upcoming concert night, LOADED, featuring some of the best rock and hip-hop bands from the 90’s. The sensational live performance is slated for November 4, 2023.

Delivering iconic hits is definitely the memo for this one because on the itinerary we have Stereo MC’s, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Toploader and Dodgy.

The groups, spanning across a range of genres like Britpop, Rock, Rap Rock and Hip Hop/ Electronic, will put up a show supercharged with energy and of course, great tunes for you to get your groove to.

Stereo MC’s shot to fame with their singles Connected and Lost in Music, while American export Fun Lovin’ Criminals have hits like Scooby Snacks and Loco. Toploader is popular for timeless classics like Dancing in the Moonlight and Time of My Life, and you might know Dodgy for his hits, Good Enough and Staying Out for Summer.

Tickets are now available for sale on dubai.platinumlist.net and start at Dhs175. The night of fun kicks off at 9.30pm with doors opening at 7pm. Make sure you get there early to have enough time to settle in and get into the mood.

The show admits 21 and above only, beverages will be present at the venue and a pair of comfortable shoes is a must, since seating is not available. You’ll be standing for the duration of the concert (and dancing around, of course).

LOADED, Irish Village Dubai, Al Garhoud, Dubai, Nov 4 9.30pm onwards (doors open at 7pm), prices start from Dhs175, Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Images: Getty Images