Wishing everybody a blessed Eid Al Adha…

Cannons will be fired across Dubai this year in celebration of Eid Al Adha and the Dubai Police have announced that there will be a total of six locations where revellers can expect the cannons to go off.

Cannons in the city

Dubai Police announced via a tweet yesterday, June 26 that the cannons will be going off across six residential areas across the city. The areas include Nad Al Hamar, Baraha, Mankhool, Za’abeel, Umm Sequim and Nad Al Sheba.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, congratulated citizens and residents of the UAE on the special occasion of Eid Al Adha. He stated that “the Iftar and Eid cannon is a part of the authentic social heritage that has been entrenched in the memory and conscience of Emirati Society.” The tradition serves as a means by which fasting people can infer the date of Iftar or the announcement of Eid, before the invention of clocks.

He also noted, “The Emirate of Dubai is keen to continue this authentic tradition, even in the current era of full digital devices and advanced technologies.”

Free parking this Eid Al Adha

Ahead of Eid Al Adha, free parking was also announced across Dubai. The Road and Transport Authority announced that the free parking in Dubai is valid from Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30.

There are also some spectacular fireworks shows that are available to us across the city this year in celebration of Eid Al Adha. You can expect to see fireworks in Dubai Parks and Resorts as well as Dubai Festival city. For more details click here.

Images: supplied