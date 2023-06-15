It’s going to be a dazzling display…

Eid Al Adha is just around the corner and Dubai is celebrating with fireworks. Thankfully, it’s an extra-long weekend which means there’s no reason why you can’t go out with the whole family and celebrate. There are currently two spots you can go to watch them, but make sure you bookmark this page as we will be updating it with more confirmed venues and information.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

There are five days of fireworks at this entertainment hub in honour of Eid Al Adha. It takes place from Tuesday, June 27 to July 1. If you hold an annual pass, you can enjoy the fireworks from a special dedicated and exclusive viewing area.

During Eid Al Adha, visitors can also enjoy themed decorations, acrobatics and visual effects of the ‘Illuminate’ live show at the Hollywood Theatre, and little ones can even meet their favourite characters from Madagascar, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon at Dreamworks.

Want to make a day of it? Dubai Parks and Resorts has a number of deals for the summer you can take advantage of.

Fireworks at Eid Al Adha, 9pm on June 27 to July 1, @dubaiparksresorts

Dubai Festival City Mall

On the second day of Eid Al Adha, a firework session is set to take place to brighten up the skies at Dubai Festival City. The venue is a popular spot whenever fireworks are on the schedule so make sure you get there on time to nab a good spot. And remember, you can always book a spot at one of the restaurants for prime views. Timings are to be confirmed, so stay tuned to @dubaifestivalcity

Additionally, Eid weekend at Dubai Festival City will be packed with roaming entertainment and its main attraction – the IMAGINE show. If you have never seen it before, it’s a state-of-the-art, record-breaking and immersive laser, light, and water show which takes place on Festival Bay.

Fireworks at Dubai Festival City Mall, second day of Eid, timing TBC, @dubaifestivalcity

