Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do including trying out an afternoon tea, meeting your turtle heroes, smashing out your frustrations and more.

Here are eight things to do in Abu Dhabi that you don’t want to miss.

Monday, July 17

Kickstart your week with a cool happy hour at Ishtar

It’s a short week but if you’re still looking for an antidote to banish the Monday blues, get this in the group chat. South Mediterranean Restaurant Ishtar is offering guests to get their sips for half the price during Happy Hour from 4pm to 7pm. Stay longer and you will also get to enjoy dinner and a show from 8pm to 10pm complete with a belly dancing performance. Make your bookings on 050 402 2293 or online here.

Ishtar, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, happy hour 4pm to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 402 2293. ishtaryasmarina.com

Take the little ones to meet the heroes in a half shell

Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? You and the whole family can go see Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael and their turtle power moves on stage at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. There’s a meet and greet session plus a live stage show held three times a day until July 23 at Central Kitchens on Level 3. It’s free to attend but arrive on time as it’s on a first-come, first-served basis. After the show, you can head to the Green Extreme activity zone where young ones can channel their inner heroes and discover hidden treasures across multiple activities and workshops. Spend Dhs200 at the mall and show the team the receipts to gain access to the area for 30 minutes.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, until July 23, live shows at 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. thegalleria.ae

Tuesday, July 18

Start your day off right with breakfast at Alkalime

If you’re after a healthy and homegrown spot for all your important breakfast gatherings, then look no further than Alkalime. This boho-chic venue is the perfect restaurant for those looking for a healthy start to the day that looks as good as it tastes. Their current winter and autumn feature a wide range of delicious egg-based dishes such as huevos rancheros, Dukkah eggs, and a delicious omelette. They also cater to keto and paleo diets.

Alkalime, Jacques Chirac St, Al Sa’Diyat Cultural, Cultural District, open daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)54 449 1547 @alkalime_uae

Check out the new jellyfish exhibit at the National Aquarium

There’s an Invasion taking place at The National Aquarium this summer in the form of jellyfish. The fascinating creatures come in all shapes and sizes which you will see for yourself at the specialised aquariums. Besides this, you will also get to check out other marine life at the attraction in Al Qana across the 10 zones. Ticket start from Dhs110 and can be purchased here.

The National Aquarium, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 10pm, tickets from Dhs110. thenationalaquarium.ae

Wednesday, July 19

Take a trip to Wonderland with an afternoon tea at Marriott Al Forsan

Love afternoon tea? Plan an escape with a loved one at The Lobby Lounge in Marriott Al Forsan. The magical afternoon tea includes a choice of delicate sandwiches, fresh scones and free-flowing teas. You will get to enjoy your treat with views of the landscaped gardens and water features. The afternoon tea will cost you Dhs110 per person, or Dhs210 for two. It is available daily from 2.30pm to 5.30pm

Wonderland afternoon tea, The Lobby Lounge, Marriott Al Forsan, daily 2.30pm to 5.30pm, Tel: (0)2 201 4131. @marriottalforsan

Take out your frustrations at Smash Room

It’s the middle of the week and you’re probably at wit’s end trying to finish your to-do list before the upcoming long weekend. Get out some of that frustration at the newly opened Smash Room and smash the stress away. If you’ve visited the spot in Dubai, expect add-ons at the capital’s outlet where besides the printer-smashing fun, you can also have a go at arcade games. You can also fuel up at The Smash Room Cafe on coffees and mocktails.

The Smash Room, Nahil Building, Al Rawdah street W58, Abu Dhabi, open daily from midday to 11pm, prices start from Dhs69. @thesmashroomdxb

Thursday, July 20

Feel like a mermaid at the Under the Sea art exhibition

Al Ain’s Al Qattara Arts Centre is hosting the third edition of Al Qattara Murals under the theme Under the Sea. The murals are created by 20 UAE-based artists each of which showcases the theme in their own unique style.

Under the Sea, Al Qattara Arts Centre, open 9am to 8pm. Tel: (0)3 711 8225. abudhabiculture.ae

Celebrate the start of the long weekend at Central

Kick off the long weekend with some serious fun with mates at Central. The neon arcade at Yas Bay has plenty of activities perfect for families (or just for the adults who want to act like kids) for you to try. From bowling to air hockey, arcade games and more. Worked up an appetite? On their menu, you’ll find burgers, tacos, pizzas, shakes and more.

Central, Yas Bay, Yas Island, open daily, Mon to Thur 4pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am, and Sun 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 423 8311. @central_uae

Images: Supplied and social