Fix up, look sharp: British music legend Dizzee Rascal will take to the stage at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai later this year. Taking place on Saturday, October 28, the one-off show begins at 8pm.

Still just a rascal, fans can expect to experience his chart-topping hits such as Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers, Holiday, Fix Up Look Sharp, and more.

The grime music trailblazer, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, was awarded an MBE back in 2020 for his services to music as well as an honourary doctorate of the Arts from the University of East London.

Dizzee Rascal at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. Saturday, October 28, 8pm. Strictly 21 years and above event. Dhs225, dubai.platinumlist.net

