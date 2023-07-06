It’s a table you’ll want to book pronto…

Fun dining has a new home in Dubai: say bonjour to Chez Wam, a sleek new hotspot at St Regis Gardens.

The restaurant is helmed by renowned community chef Hadrien Villedieu (@junkfoodman), who has previously worked alongside the likes of Alain Passard, Joel Robuchon, and Jean-Pierre Vigato. It’s the latest arrival from Rikas Group, hospitality masters behind the likes of Tagomago, La Cantine and Mimi Kakushi.

Named after the French slang for ‘chez moi’ meaning ‘at mine’, Chez Wam’s cuisine is French rooted, but you’ll find elements of global influence, from Tokyo’s underground music scene to the warmth of the Mediterranean. Menu highlights include deep fried camembert stuffed with black garlic; duck skin bao with foie gras; and a deconstructed lemon pie with salted meringue.

The setting is just as impressive. Guests walk in to the dimly lit, darkly accented space into a lounge area where a 10-metre long bar is the star of the show. Dark woods, leather and reds dictate the palette both in the bar and the restaurant space, which lead from one to the other. Between the two, an oversized vinyl/DJ booth is where the music magic happens, with a regular rotation of DJs spinning eclectic sets that range from sixties disco to nineties funk.

While drinks and music are key players, the food is the star of the show at Chez Wam. As well as an intimate dining area, guests will be able to enjoy a front row seat to the culinary action at The Chef’s Table. This six-seater counter is placed right in front of the open kitchen, allowing guests to witness the culinary masters at work. Adjacent, a sharing table in a semi-private nook that accommodates up to 11 embodies social dining and Chez Wam’s sense of community.

More new openings at St Regis Gardens

Chez Wam is the second addition to the culinary offering at St Regis Gardens, joining the two Michelin Star Tresind Studio. Joining this duo of restaurants at St Regis Gardens later this year will be three more openings: Aretha, another new opening from Rikas Group; London-born Italian, Signor Sassi; and top Andalusian chef Dani Garcia’s acclaimed steakhouse, Leña.

Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening soon. @chezwamdubai

Images: Social