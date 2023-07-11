From low-key options to those laden with cotton candy, cake and cookies and cream…

Milkshakes are definitely a guilty pleasure, but a pleasure all the same, and there are some great spots around Dubai serving up some incredibly delicious – and pretty inventive – creations.

So, we’ve rounded up some of the best (and most outrageous) milkshake creations around. Not for the calorie-conscious, if you’re looking for a milkshake to satisfy the cravings, these are sure to hit the spot.

Here are 10 delicious milkshakes to try in Dubai

Black Tap

When you think of milkshakes in Dubai, you think of Black Tap. This American craft burger joint has earned itself a reputation for its seriously Instagrammable freakshakes (and of course, burgers). Over-the-top decorations make these monster shakes more of a piece of art than a dessert. Try their ‘Cake Shake’ with rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream and topped with a cake slice or the ‘Cotton Candy’ offering complete with vanilla frosted rim topped with a pink lollipop, rock candy, whipped cream and cotton candy. Warning – you might want to get one of these to share…

The Black Tap, Rixos Premium Hotel, JBR Ground Level, Dubai, Mon to Sun 12pm to 1am. blacktapme.com

Boston Lane

If you haven’t visited Boston Lane Cafe in Al Quoz yet then you really should. It’s totally kitsch, chic and will make you feel like you’ve stepped out of Dubai for a moment. Head to their ‘Milk Bar’ for a range of delicious shakes like Snickers, Choc-Nana or our favourite, the Strawberry. It’s more of your low-key milkshake without the frills – but few could beat it in a taste test. They’re reasonably priced too at Dhs25.

Boston Lane, Courtyard UAE, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 8am to 7pm. (0)58 517 2131. bostonlane.dubai

Blaze Burgers

Whilst this burger joint has made a name for its juicy burgers, it’s got some options such as Maltesers, Oreos and chocolate malt, but if you can’t choose just one, the Superhero shake combines Maltesers and Oreos for a tasty treat.

Blaze Burgers, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, daily 9am to 2am. Tel: (04) 242 4523. @BlazeBurgersUAE

Bachir

These shakes may not brag the height and the ‘totally grammable’ factor as some of the others on this list, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t pack a delicious flavour. Bachir opened in a small town in Lebanon called Bikfaya in 1936 where the ice cream was made in the backyard of the family-owned business. And now, Bachir has three outlets in UAE serving up ts authentic and proudly Lebanese ice cream and shakes to everyone. There are a number of shake flavours including chocolate and strawberry for you to try.

Bachir, Galleria, Al Barsha and City Walk, Dubai, open weekdays 10am to 11pm and weekdays 10am to 12am. @bachir.uae

Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is famous worldwide for its mega slabs of just about every cheesecake you can think of, but did you know you can also slurp on some of the best milkshakes in Dubai, too? Try the Cookies and Cream thick shake – a creamy treat which comes with an extra thick straw for all those delicious chunks of Oreo biscuit. There are branches all over the city but check out the one in JBR where you can (or at least, try to) walk it off after with a stroll along the beachfront.

Cheesecake Factory, various locations including JBR, Dubai Mall, Dubai, Sun to Wed 11am to 1am, Thurs 11am to 2am, Fri & Sat 10am to 1am. Tel: (04) 315 3650. thecheesecakefactory.com

Claw BBQ

For all the peanut butter and jelly lovers out there, this shake from Claw BBQ is the all-American drink of dreams. Named ‘The 3 Amigos’, it’s layerings of vanilla ice cream and peanut butter with jelly marshmallows clinging to a mound of whipped cream and Reese’s peanut butter cups. Oh and did we mention it’s topped with an ice cream cone?

Claw BBQ, Hilton Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 2am weekdays, 12pm to 3am weekends. Tel: (0)4 230 0054, @clawbbq

Neat Burger

The popular vegan fast food spot does delicious burgers, fries, nuggets and some devilishly good milkshakes. You won’t feel like you’re missing out when you dig into one of their shakes- from vanilla glaze to chocolate brownie mudslide, oreo crumble and strawberries and cream. Completely vegan but totally indulgent.

Neat Burger, second floor, Dubai Mall, Mon to Fri 10am to 12am, Sat to Sun 10 am to 1am. neat.ae

The Coffee Club

Thought you knew pretty much all there is to know about frappes? Think again. The Coffee Club have taken this iced coffee blend to the next level with their ‘Chocolate Brownie Macho’ frappe. Served in a science tumbler and decorated with whipped cream and delicious bitesize chunks of brownie, you can enjoy them at various locations across the city.

The Coffee Club, various locations across Dubai. Tel: (0)4 514 8476. thecoffeeclubme.com

Tom & Serg

Tom & Serg is the cool Al Quoz cafe famed for its healthy dishes with vast vegan and vegetarian options. Whilst their milkshakes might be a slight exception to the rule, they are definitely worth a cheat day. Try the miso caramel and white chocolate creation, the perfect balance of sweet and salty. They also do milk alternatives.

Tom & Serg, Sheikh Zayed Rd., Dubai, daily 8am to 3.45pm. Tel: (0)56 474 682. tomandserg.com

Unwind Cafe

This popular board game cafe on Hessa Sreet has over 500 games to while away a chilled afternoon. If you’re into Lotus Biscoff, definitely head here for their incredible milkshake version of the biscuit favourite. Served with a drizzle of caramel, crumbled biscuit and a naughty little extra Biscoff on top, this is definitely one for the sweet-toothed caramel lovers. It’s served in a tumbler-sized glass too which gives you just the right amount of shake.

Unwind Cafe, Hessa St., Dubai, Mon to Thurs 1.30pm to 11pm, Fri 1.30pm to 1am, Sat and Sun 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 336 6611. unwinddubai.com

