Perhaps this is your sign to get that membership…

The Dubai Sports Council has announced a brand new system of classification for gyms and fitness centres across the city. The system will evaluate gyms and fitness centres across the city on the basis of international standards and in collaboration with international experts.

Star ratings for gyms as never been done before. Similar to hotels, it will follow a five-star rating system and institutions evaluated will be awarded ratings accordingly.

Gyms and fitness centres with the lowest ratings will be given a plan to improve their facilities and their standards.

The evaluation process has already begun and the results will be released in October.

Embracing international standards and best practices, #Dubai_Sports_Council has introduced the world’s first-ever classification system for fitness centers. Developed in collaboration with international fitness experts pic.twitter.com/YsvK60OfCs — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) July 6, 2023

What are the Dubai gyms being rated on?

The gyms are being assessed across a spectrum of criteria from safety to ratio of instructors and members, certification of instructors, personal training services, retention rate and membership tracking system, group fitness classes, community and anti-doping awareness, physical activity readiness questionnaire, nutrition, parking availability and satisfaction among members and staff.

The new system in place is being widely lauded as a great way to ensure that international standards are met. This investment will ensure that residents only receive the best of the best services.

The city has, in recent times, taken many steps to prioritise the health and well-being of the residents. Initiatives like the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, motivate the residents to get out there and break a sweat.

For more information and updates, visit dubaisc.ae

Featured image: Getty Images