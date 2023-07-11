The Ruler of Dubai pedalled his way across the Dubai Canal’s bicycle track…

We love spotting HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai doing things that you and I probably like to do.

On many occasions, we usually see snaps of the Ruler of Dubai dining at a restaurant, or driving his Mercedes AMG G63s in Dubai. However, yesterday on July 10, he was snapped out and about on a cycle taking a tour of the cycling track lining the Dubai Water Canal.

It’s not new information that the Ruler of Dubai is a fan of cycling. Prior to Expo 2020 Dubai opening its doors, Sheikh Mohammed took a bike tour of the entire venue. Back in February 2022, he also went cycling to inaugurate the cycling track in Jumeirah. This same track stretches from Dubai Water Canal all the way to Dubai Internet City.

The cycling track project aligns with Dubai’s plan to become a bicycle-friendly city, which is a part of Dubai Urban Plan 2040 – a goal to make Dubai the best city for living in the world.

As part of Phase II, Sheikh Mohammed envisions the development of the 20-minute city policy a city where residents and visitors can reach their destination on foot or by bicycle in just 20 minutes.

Dubai even has plans to build a 93km city-wide climate-controlled urban highway called The Loop, which will connect residents across the city by 2040. This means that year-round, you’ll be able to walk and cycle around Dubai. The project will feature sustainable and eco-friendly technologies, urban agriculture, parks and amenities for surrounding residents, committing to being a sustainable and zero-emissions transport system.

The Dubai 2040 plan is well underway with this years’ plan focusing on increasing the length of beaches, doubling the public parks and recreational areas, developing an environment and sustainability plan and more.

Images: Dubai Media Office Twitter