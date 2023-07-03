Farewell, glorious long weekend…

And hello sweet, sweaty July. If you’re feeling those post-holiday blues too, we’ve got some exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi lined up for you in the capital to kill that holiday hangover proving weekdays can be fun, too…

Here are 6 seriously fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, July 3

Indulge in an afternoon treat

There’s nothing like a little sweet treat to punctuate your mornings – with a piping hot beverage for that midday pick-me-up. Abu Dhabi’s Michelin-listed offering Paradiso will give you just that but with the Italian touch. The Le Meranda offer includes Italian treats such as tiramisu paradiso, berries arlette, mango pavlova, trio mousse or lemon cheesecake with a drink of your choice priced at Dhs60 only. That’s a sweet deal right there.

Paradiso, Yas Bay Waterfront, Pier 71, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 3pm to 5pm, Tel: (0) 50 437 2869, paradisoabudhabi.com

Catch a classic on the big screen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios)



After generating much buzz and amidst heavy anticipation, the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is finally out and our inner child can’t keep calm. This rendition of the animated classic stars Halle Bailey in the titular role of Ariel, a spirited mermaid living a sheltered life who yearns for adventure. Enter the dashing Prince Eric and the evil sea witch Ursula, and you have the perfect family entertainer.

The Little Mermaid, across cinemas in Abu Dhabi, @disneylittlemermaid

Tuesday, July 4

Soak up some culture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cultural Foundation-Abu Dhabi (@abudhabicf)



Cameroonian contemporary artist Pascale Marthine Tayou’s exhibition at the Cultural Foundation is a commentary on the ironies of consumer culture and materialism. The mix of sculptures and installations in this exhibition titled LOBI LOBI, – named after a poem by the artist, can be viewed until November 26, 2023.

LOBI LOBI: Pascale Marthine Tayou, Cultural Foundation, until 26 November 2023, Sat to Thur 9am to 8pm, Friday 2pm to 8pm, Tel: (02) 657 6348, culturalfoundation.ae

Sample some bubbly

The American Collection at La Cava is the perfect way to celebrate the 4th of July in red, white and blue fashion. Your American selection of wine will be paired with a selection of cheeses and cold cuts. It’s two hours of unlimited American bubbles, and we’re sure it’ll taste a lot like freedom.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue July 4 to Sun July 9 from 7pm to 9pm, Dhs259 per person. Tel: (0)2 813 5550 rosewoodhotels.com

Wednesday, July 5

Take part in some sporting action

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (@adsummersports)



Abu Dhabi Summer Sports is bringing it back this summer with 18,511 square metres of indoor AC-cooled space to get active at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). From 8am to 1am, get sporty with 25 courts and facilities such as Cross-Fit and a running track (free to the public), spaces to play football, basketball, padel, volleyball and badminton.

Basketball court costs (per hour) are Dhs100 off peak, Dhs150 at peak times (weekdays 4pm to 11pm). 7-a-side football pitches are available from Dhs305 during peak hours and Dhs225 of peak. @adsummersports

Celebrate artistic genius with cocktails

French-Mediterranean restaurant is celebrating 2 years since the launch of its Jean Cocteau menu – an immersive cocktail experience. The menu, titled ‘Recipes For Our Friends’, is inspired by the artist’s life and times, and the important figures who shaped him. On this day – his birthday – LPM will offer complimentary mini coupe versions of two drinks from the menu, tributes to Cocteau’s connection with Coco Chanel and Pablo Picasso, during lunch and dinner.

LPM Restaurant & Bar Abu Dhabi, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Tel: (02) 692 9600, lmprestaurants.com

Thursday, July 6

Live it up with the ladies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Easy Tiger (@easy.tiger.bar)



Easy Tiger’s ladies’ nights are sure to make your Thursdays nights one to remember. Their Thursday Tigerlicious offer is priced at just Dhs99 and includes unlimited cocktails and a new ladies’ night menu with bites. Every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm with DJ Ash dishing live music.

Easy Tiger, Al Ain Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)50 593 7977, @easy.tiger.bar

Images: Supplied