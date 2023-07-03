Kids can fly for free on The Dubai Balloon this summer

Don’t miss this sky-high experience…

Earlier this year in March, an amazing new attraction The Dubai Balloon was launched which takes guests 300 metres high up in the sky, offering impressive views of Dubai. If you’ve been meaning to try out the attraction with the family, this is the summer to do it as you have the opportunity to save some dirhams.

Each little one under the age of 12 will be able to soar to the skies for free until August 31 when they accompany a paying adult. A ticket per child is usually Dhs75. Let’s do the math: With this offer, a family of four with two adults and two children under the age of 12 will spend just Dhs350, else it would be a total of Dhs500.

Want to avail? All you have to do to avail is book on thedubaiballoon.com and before you check out, use KIDSGOFREE as the discount code.

Do note, proof of age is required at the entrance so don’t forget those IDs at home.

Haven’t heard about The Dubai Balloon?

The Dubai Balloon is one of Dubai’s latest attractions offering passengers impressive views across the city. Though located on the Palm Jumeirah, you can even see as far as Burj Khalifa on a clear day.

What makes this balloon experience unique? Well, it uses condensed helium gas to lift up from the ground, rather than hot air to push it up. Up to 30 passengers will be able to hop on board and walk around the doughnut-shaped platform for all-around views of Dubai.

Do note, the height that you’ll reach during your flight will depend on weather conditions, as the balloon needs minimal wind to fly. On most days, you can expect to reach between 150 and 200 metres in height, or even higher in perfect weather.

After your 10-minute ride, guests can enjoy a hot or cold beverage at the coffee bar above the gift shop. The space features three outdoor terraces, all with prime views of the balloon as it takes its next flight.

The Dubai Balloon, Aquaventure, Atlantis, The Palm, thedubaiballoon.com / @thedubaiballoon