Tuck into a five-course menu served up by ‘Le Petit Chef’, who measures just 58mm tall…

Most foodies in Dubai will remember Le Petit Chef – the teeny tiny digital French chef who takes diners on a mesmerising immersive dining experience. If you missed it the last time he was around in Dubai, you’ll be thrilled to know that he returns this August, setting up home at Andaz Dubai The Palm.

Diners will be able to go on the immersive culinary journey from August 1 at La Coco Restaurant, the hotel’s Mexican restaurant. It may be two weeks from launching, but if you want to be one of the first to try it out, make sure you get those reservations in.

Here’s what we know

The two-hour culinary experience takes place at La Coco Restaurant where you will enjoy a five-course menu crafted by head chef Mauro Santarelli with help from the little Le Petit Chef, of course.

Your complete cinematic dining experience will be paired with a fun and engaging 3D animation on your table.

You can already view the menu online but highlights include lobster ravioli, wagyu striploin and more.

The good news is that it’s not just for the adults, as little ones can come along for the experience. Kids ages six to 11 will get their own menu which includes pumpkin ravioli, Panzanella salad with stracciatella and more. Your vegetarian friend can also join in on the experience as there’s a whole menu created just for them which includes grilled skewers and artichoke ravioli.

You will be able to add on drinks with your meal for an additional price.

On the visual front, from what we can gather, the stunning scenes range from gorgeous under-the-sea settings where you can see the little chef fishing for lobsters on your plate, see him cooking and preparing other ingredients. And it’s all done showcased in a fun smile-and-giggle-inducing type of way.

This is as much as we know but of course, as with any other immersive experience, not a lot is revealed because that will ruin the surprise when you actually do try it out.

For reservations, email the team at lepetitchef.andazdubaithepalm@andaz.com or call 04 581 1234. Bookings need to be made at least 24 hours in advance.

For more information, visit lepetitchef.com/Dubai

La Coco, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, from Aug 1, grand menu Dhs800; classic menu Dhs600, vegetarian menu Dhs600 and children’s menu Dhs300 (six to 11), Tel: (0)4 581 1234. lepetitchef.com/Dubai

Images: Le Petit Chef Dubai/2Spicy Entertainment GmbH and Archive