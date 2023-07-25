Sun damage? That’s so last summer…

Worried about what the harsh sun is doing to your skin? Thankfully, we here in Abu Dhabi can say goodbye to painful and invasive skin treatments and get our skin ‘laundered’ with California-born laser facial brand Skin Laundry.

Home to state-of-the-art laser treatments, Skin Laundry is finally heading to Al Qana, Abu Dhabi this summer and visitors can expect transformational treatments. At the moment though, there is no official opening date but we will be checking for updates.

Born in Santa Monica, California in February 2013, the brand now has over 40 clinics spanning the globe from Dubai to Hong Kong, Kuwait, London and the United States.

It launched in Dubai in 2020, and now residents in the capital will soon be able to enjoy a number of treatments. Skin Laundry offers services that help improve muscle tone, increase collagen production, minimize pores, treat broken capillaries and fade hyperpigmentation caused by sun damage. The treatments are safe and suitable regardless of skin type. All of their services use safe energy-based technology and in-house skincare products and medical-grade technology.

What to expect at the new location

The Al Qana branch will retain the cosy and relaxed vibes of a California beach house similar to the Dubai branch, and will also include all regular treatments. Customers can expect the signature laser facial, duo laser facial, BBL (broadband and light) hero facial, and hydra facial.

The Abu Dhabi location will introduce a new range of aesthetic services. It will also be the first in the region to introduce the aesthetics services range which will be led by DHA-approved and medically trained registered nurses and doctors.

Need some TLC right now? The popular laser facial skin clinic currently has two stores in DIFC and Dubai Marina. Find out more here.

@skinlaundrymena, skinlaundry.ae

Images: Supplied