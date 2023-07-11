Back with a British bang…

Gastro pub favourite The Stables has at long last returned from the shadows and can we all just get a collective shout for that? The renowned British spot had closed its doors in Dubai for a complete renovation so when you visit next, expect new interiors, a menu, the whole nine.

The venue itself has undergone a transformation, with extensive restoration and refurbishment of the decor. The historic charm and rustic look remains but with new accents of contemporary design.

The new menu has been devised by Executive Chef David Ceagle and his team. It combines classic British fare with inventive, innovative twists. From gastro-pub classics to vegetarian and vegan options, the dishes take inspiration from international sources and feature locally sourced ingredients.

Of course, the beverage menu is extensive and curated to satisfy everyone. It boasts a selection of wines, craft beers and artisanal spirits. These are used by skilled bartenders to concoct premium cocktails from the past and the present.

There will be plenty to entertain at The Stables including live performances ranging from retro and jazz to rock, the saxophone, percussion and beyond. There is also the collaborative music scene, with a blend of modern and classic tunes.

Ladies, head here on a Monday, Wednesday or Saturday and enjoy ladies’ night from 6pm. You will get four free drinks to keep you company while you catch up on the latest with your besties.

The revamped location can be found in the White Crown Building on Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre. It originally started off in 2012, and has been showing visitors a good time ever since. If you don’t want to be kept waiting, make sure you get your reservations in on 054 417 7028.

The Stables, White Crown Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, daily, 12pm to 3am, Tel: (0)54 417 7028, @thestablesdubai

Images: The Stables