The advent of August brings with it a whole host of new releases. Fresh flicks, follow-up seasons and informative documentaries that will make your nightly television ritual that much more exciting. Coming up soon is a new season of Ragnarok, more The Lincoln Lawyer and a show based on perhaps one of the most legendary anime series of all time – One Piece.

Here’s everything to look forward to on Netflix in the UAE this August.

Series

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Lana Parrilla

Genre: Legal Drama/Thriller

Launching: August 3

The second part of the second series of this popular legal drama will see the case of Lisa Trammell, a chef, activist and love interest of main man Mickey Haller, conclude. As Lisa’s trial approaches, Mickey faces doubts, setbacks and unexpected revelations. Lorna and Cisco plan for their big day, and Mickey’s driver Izzy makes big moves.

Zombieverse

Cast: Lee Si-young, Ro Hong-chul, Park Na-rae

Genre: Comedy/Horror

Launching: August 8

Set in Seoul, this series takes viewers on a comedic adventure as a zombie virus outbreak threatens to turn the city on its head. Who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive?

Ragnarok: Season 3

Cast: David Stakston, Herman Tømmeraas, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø

Genre: Drama/Fantasy

Launching: August 24

The third and final series of this Norwegian fantasy drama lands later this month. As we return to the fictional town of Edda in Hordaland, the lines between good and evil are blurred. Plagued by climate change and pollution caused by the local Jotul family, Magne Seier’s fortitude is about to face its ultimate trial in an epic final battle of gods against giants.

Who is Erin Carter?

Cast: Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Denise Gough

Genre: Action

Launching: August 24

Erin Carter is living a tranquil life as a teacher in Barcelona, Spain, but it quickly spirals out of control when she witnesses an armed robbery at a supermarket. Things get complicated when one of the supermarket robbers claims to recognise her, threatening to expose her violent past – and biggest secret.

One Piece

Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu



Genre: Action/ Fantasy

Launching: August 31

Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates. But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Films

Head to Head

Cast: Abdulaziz Alshehri, Adel Radwan, Mohammed Alqass



Genre: Comedy/Thriller

Launching: August 3

This laugh-out-loud live action thrill ride sees hilarity meet danger when a lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord. What follows is a wild, life-changing adventure.

Heart of Stone

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt



Genre: Action/Drama

Launching: August 11

Inject a little action into your August with Heart of Stone. Gal Gadot stars as secret agent Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency called Charter, who are tasked with keeping the world safe against all odds. Relying on a unique asset called the Heart, Stone embarks on a race to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable — and dangerous — weapon.

10 Days of a Bad Man

Cast: Nejat İşler, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Kadir Çermik



Genre: Drama

Launching: August 18

Battered, broken and bereaved, this Turkish film shadows a private investigator, who must muscle his way through a tangle of lies to uncover the truth behind a mansion murder.

Killer Book Club

Cast: Veki Velilla, Álvaro Mel, Priscilla Delgado



Genre: Horror

Launching: August 25

Eight horror-loving friends fight for their lives when a killer clown, who seems to know the grim secret they share, begins to pick them off, one by one. This isn’t one for the faint of heart.

Choose Love

Cast: Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Scott Michael Foster



Genre: Romance/Comedy

Launching: August 31

On first look, it seems Cami Conway has it all. That is until she comes face to face with a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices. In Netflix’s first interactive rom-com, what she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful: things don’t always play out like you think.

Documentaries

Untold: Volume 3

Launching: New stories weekly from August 1

The critically acclaimed docuseries Untold is back for a third edition. This four-week summer event lifts the lid on epic tales from the wide (and wild) world of sports. From boxing to football to doping scandals, the stories take you behind the headlines in an attempt to show what really happened. Premiering weekly, each character-driven story hinges on candid, intimate first-person accounts from those who lived it – to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, and even humor beneath the sweat.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Launching: August 9

Rappers, writers and experts detail the influence of women on hip-hop music and culture in this docuseries honoring the trailblazers and game-changers.

