The enticing pull of easy travel…

Hands up if you’re overdue for a holiday. Who doesn’t love to jet-set away to lavish spots – visiting the worldly wonders of nature and man. A beautiful country and the right itinerary can make your vacation experience memorable but what will make it even better is no-fuss travelling. Visas on arrival and cheap flying sounds like every anxiety-ridden traveller’s dream, and we’re happy to let you know that several gorgeous locations around the world provide both. Plus, little frequent flyer bonus for you, all flight prices quoted are based on round trip tickets.

Please note: Because border policies can change at any time without notice, although this information is correct at the time of writing, we’d strongly advise you to double check entry requirements relating to your specific passport for your destination before any travel.

Here’s a list of 8 places to consider for your upcoming travel plans this summer.

Georgia

Visa

Georgia has been a recent favourite for the UAE outbound tourist collective, with its attractive exchange rate, cooler temps. Euro vibes and comparatively less expensive trips. The spot is full of natural beauty and rich historical architecture, and the best part is, residents of the UAE with a valid residence visa can cross the Georgian border visa free and stay in the country for 90 days. All you have to do is present your valid permit with travel document at your time of entry.

Flights

Some of the cheapest options to fly to Georgia are offered by Wizz Air and Air Arabia. If you plan to travel in the first few weeks of August, consider Air Arabia, with round trip fares at Dhs1,311 per head. Book Air Arabia here. However, Wizz Air, originating from Abu Dhabi, will take you to Kutaisi for Dhs593 in the second half of the month. Book here.

Seychelles

Visa

This glorious archipelago nation issues visas on arrival to all incoming travellers as long a they have a valid return ticket to their place of residence. Of course, some entry requirements are in place, like proof of pre-paid accommodation in the country and enough money to cover your stay. The important thing to note: no one is permitted to enter into or exit from Seychelles except with the written authorization of the Ministry of Health.

Flights

Emirates offers direct flights to Seychelles International Airport in Mahe. If you plan to travel in the first two weeks of August, you’ll be able to cop the lowest rates of the season for as less as Dhs4,005 for a round trip. Book your flight here.

Armenia

Visa

Several nationalities are eligible to receive a visa on arrival in Armenia, including UAE, Lebanese, Jordanian and South African citizens. Most recently, a visa waiver program put in place by a collaboration between the UAE and Armenian governments now allows Indian citizens with a valid UAE residency visa to get an Armenian visa on arrival provided your passport has at least six months of validity left.

Flights

Direct flights to Yerevan, the Armenian capital will cost you Dhs1,145 for a roundtrip with FlyDubai during the first half of August. Book here. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, Wizz Air taking off from Abu Dhabi will cost you Dhs775 in the first week of August and continue to go down to a lowest Dhs378 in the last week of August. Book here.

Maldives

Visa

Everyone’s bucket list vacation destination is open to visitors of all nationalities, issuing 30-day visas on arrival at no added cost. But of course, you need to satisfy the eligibility criteria to clear immigration on arrival. This includes a valid travel document, a return ticket, paid for accommodation and sufficient funds for your stay.

Flights

Flights to Male are the cheapest in the first half of August, so if you’re looking for an economical window, that is the best. Direct flights with FlyDubai will cost you Dhs3,095 for a roundtrip. Book here. From Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air is offering fares at Dhs1,008 for a roundtrip in the first half of the month. Book here.

Azerbaijan

Visa

Residents of the UAE with a valid residency visa will be given visas on arrival. All you have to do is present said travel document with the valid visa and you will be granted a 30-day stay in the country. But if you plan to stay out the whole 30-day period, you’ll need to register at the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan for stays longer than 15 days.

Flights

The cheapest time to fly to Azerbaijan is the second half of August, with Azerbaijan Airlines capping fares at Dhs1,305 for a roundtrip. Book here. Local airlines like Air Arabia and FlyDubai are charging Dhs1,444 and Dhs1,475 respectively. Book here. Wizz Air will take you from Abu Dhabi to Baku for Dhs578. Book here.

Nepal

Visa

Home to the magnificent Himalayas, Nepal issues visas on arrival to most nationalities. Different types of visas will cost you different amounts. 15-day visas cost Dhs110, a 30-day one costs Dhs190 and a 90-day permit costs Dhs460. Something to note: Indian citizens do not a require a visa for entry into Nepal, no matter where they fly from. All you have to do is prove your nationality.

Flights

The first half of August is a tad more expensive to fly out to Nepal, with FlyDubai charging Dhs1,535 for a direct roundtrip flight. In the second half, the same carrier will cost you Dhs1,452. Air Arabia fares are static throughout at Dhs1,590. Book here.

Mauritius

Visa

Mauritius is another picturesque island nation that issues visas on arrival or admits entry without a visa for almost all nationalities. Check out the full list here. If your nationality requires a visa to be issued on arrival, you must meet the eligibility criteria. This includes a valid passport, of which the expiry date is beyond the intended period of stay, a valid return ticket, a confirmed booking for accommodation and if being sponsored by a Mauritian citizen, evidence of sponsorship, including their name, address, profession, relationship, national identity card number and telephone number. You must show enough funds to cover your stay (Dhs367 per night). You must also take a pledge not to engage in any profit-making activities.

Flights

Emirates is the only local carrier that offers direct flights to Mauritius. The last weeks of August are the best time to fly out to the island, with rates at Dhs5,345 for a roundtrip.

Oman

Visa

Our lovely neighbours issue visas on arrival to residents of all GCC countries. Getting to Oman is all but a road trip away, with a two-hour drive to the border and a few more hors into the capital city of Muscat. The country is rich with natural beauty and tucked away corners of history, heritage and more. Just make sure your residence visa has a validity of three months or longer.

Flights

Besides driving down yourself or riding one of the many licensed transportation buses that cross the border, you can in fact, take a flight to Oman, albeit a very short one. Air Arabia is offering round trip deals for as little as Dhs671. Book here. Wizz Air flights on certain days are charging as little as Dhs118. Book here.

Images: Supplied