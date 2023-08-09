Enjoy afternoon tea, an escape room and make the most of Summer Restaurant Week…

Every week is a fun week because, in Dubai, there’s never a dearth of cool activities to sprinkle into your days. If your calendar is empty, we’ve got you covered with some of the top things to do in Dubai to make it fun.

Here are 9 uber-cool things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, August 21

Sip on some piping hot tea at Acacia Lounge

Indulge in an afternoon tea and quick bites with Acacia Lounge’s Autograph Collection. At Dhs95 per person, you can enjoy a full tier of delectable bites accompanied by a soft bevvy of your choice. And if you want to make the experience extra indulgent, you can try the Marie-Antoinette collection and sample some signature flavours and fragrances along with two glasses of bubbles for Dhs195. What’s more, if you reserve a spot using the More Cravings app, you can avail of a buy one get one free on the afternoon tea experience.

Acacia Lounge, Habtoor Grand Resort, daily, 2pm to 5pm, soft Dhs95, premium Dhs195. Tel:(0)50 780 6342. acacialounge.com

Beat the Monday blues with bottomless drinks at The Croft

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Croft | Dubai British Restaurant (@croftdubai)

Grab your pals and make sure to start the week on the right note with this endless Monday drinks deal at The Croft Dubai. Offering an array of select beverages starting at just Dhs30, the deal runs every Monday from 4pm to 11pm, so make sure not to miss it.

The Croft, Dubai Marina, every Monday, from 4pm to 11pm, Dhs30 onwards. Tel:(0)4 319 4000. @croftdubai

Enjoy one final staycation before back to school at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah (@waldorfdubai)

We’re in the final week of summer break (how?) and if you want to get some more quality time with the family before the kids go back to school, then book a final summer staycation at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah. The resort’s Back To School package starts at Dhs1,300 per night and is complete with a daily buffet breakfast and a late check-out at 2pm. Along with this, you can make the most of six great bars and restaurants with cuisines from Italy to parts of Asia and international buffet offerings. For the little ones, there’s Coco’s Kids Club where they can enjoy team games, arts and crafts, painting and much more. And while the kids are occupied, parents can head to The Waldorf Astoria Spa to enjoy the sauna, steam room or get some well-deserved body treatments.

Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, back-to-school staycation offer, Dhs1,300 per night. Tel:(0)4 828 2245. waldorfastoria.com

Tuesday, August 22

Get a touch of nostalgia at Arabian Tea House

Serving true Emirati hospitality with every cup of gahwa (traditional Arabic coffee) since 1997, Arabian Tea House is a longtime favourite in Dubai’s cafe scene. While the first venue opened in the iconic Al Fahidi district, the location has maintained the same design of white rattan chairs and lace curtains since its opening. Currently, Arabian Tea House has three branches across UA, at Al Fahidi. Jumeirah and Al Merijah in Sharjah.

Arabian Tea House, Dubai and Sharjah, 7am to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 353 5071, arabianteahouse.com

Go for a late night swim at Gallery 7/40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greek & Spanish Restaurant (@gallery7.40)

A swim after a long day is just what we need to be refreshed. Gallery 7/40 on Palm West Beach is offering a late-night swim running from 6pm to 11pm every day throughout the summer. Gallery 7/40 is located in The Club, Palm West Beach in Palm Jumeirah – and might just be the perfect place to be for that beachside resort experience of your dreams.

Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 3am daily, Tel: (0)58 550 0740, gallery740.com

Wednesday, August 23

Make the most of the deals with Summer Restaurant Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Dubai (@visit.dubai)

You’ve probably had that really cool restaurant on your ‘must-visit’ list since 2022. Trust us, we know. Well, now is the perfect time to pop down there as Summer Restaurant Week is running some great deals. Until August 27, 60 restaurants around the city offer budget-friendly set menus that will make sure your pocket is undented. We’re talking deals like two-course set lunches that cost Dhs95 and three-course dinners starting from Dhs150. For little ones, there’s a kids’ menu at some restaurants for as little as Dhs35. The cuisines span European, Asian, Mediterranean, Arabic, International and British. Some top restaurants include Folly, Carnival by Tresind, Couqley, 11 Woodfire, Alici, Teible, 21 grams, Mitts & Trays, and more. Find all the restaurants here.

Summer Restaurant Week, until Aug 27, various restaurants. @visitdubai

Enjoy an under Dhs100 drinks deal at Sucre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sucre Dubai (@sucredubai)

Who doesn’t love a good drinks deal? Head down to DIFC and partake in an experiential pairing menu prepared by the chefs and mixologists at Sucre. Every day, guests can enjoy selected cocktails paired with the perfect nibble set at Dhs38. For example, a glass of red is paired with burrata and fig bruschetta. Sounds yum right?

Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Mon to Fri from 4pm to 8pm, Dhs38 for a cocktail and nibble pairing. @sucredubai

Thursday, August 24

Visit one of Dubai’s oldest bars, The Stables

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Stables Dubai (@thestablesdubai)

If you haven’t visited this iconic bar in Dubai, then it’s time you do. The Stables is a British pub grub which has enthralled guests with its live music and bar selection. The venue recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, and in celebration of this momentous achievement, it has undergone some fantastic renovations while maintaining the rustic country vibe that it has always had.

The Stables, White Crown Building, Trade Centre, open 12pm to 3am daily. @thestablesdubai

Challenge yourself at TEPFactor

This ain’t for the weak. What’s On award-winning TEPFactor requires both physical strength and a mental can-do attitude to get through a series of challenging obstructions to escape before the clock runs out. With four different categories – fitness, logic, and skill – you’ll be testing your limits beyond imaginable. Think slippery spinning poles, rotating inflatables, swinging balls and more. You will need a team of two to six players- prices start at Dhs77 per child aged eight to 11 and Dhs99 per adult. Book here.

TEPfactor Dubai, Bahar Plaza, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Tel: (056) 404 0802, tepfactor.ae

Images: Instagram/Supplied