Giddy up, Abu Dhabi. We’re galloping to the Exhibition Centre this September…

Capitalites, it is no secret we are on the western side of the UAE, so it just might be time to make like the wild west and enjoy the best that the equine business has to offer.

From September 2 to 8, get ready for the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2023. The 20th edition of the event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club.

Organised by the Emirates Falconers Club under the theme ‘Sustainability and Heritage, a Reborn Aspiration’, the event will serve as the ideal platform for national, regional and global decision-makers in the space. It will discuss environment, culture, heritage, authentic sports and more, as the only dedicated hunting, equestrian, and outdoor sports exhibition in the region.

The event will also feature unforgettable family fun with live shooting, pony riding, and interaction with salukis, horses, and falcons, which will provide attendees of all ages the opportunity to learn about local culture and heritage.

ADIHEX’s theme for its 20th edition augments Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s push towards a sustainable future, building on notable themes and mega-projects including the Ma’an Social Incubator, Abu Dhabi Lighting Project, and UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 vision.

Equine and equestrian have been a tremendous part of Arabian culture for generations. If you’ve ever felt the itch to saddle up and learn to ride like we have, the capital has several options including the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Mandara Equestrian Club and Al Forsan Club. Many of these have a strong calendar of equestrian events and offer fun lessons for the whole family. What better way to learn a life skill and embrace Arabian culture, as we prepare to leave the worst of the summer behind us?

ADIHEX 2023, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street. Sept. 2-8. Tickets from Dhs25, children below 12 attend for free. Tel: (0) 2 444 6900, adihex.com