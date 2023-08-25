20 exciting things to do in Dubai this September
The city is back in business…
We’re saying goodbye to summer and hello to September, which brings with it a month packed with shows, events and activities to keep you busy. Whether you’re looking for beach days and staycays, or shows and new restaurants, we’ve got you covered.
Here are 20 things to do in Dubai this September.
From September 1: Prepare to be dazzled as Billionaire is back
Billionaire Dubai is back in action from September 1 and offers a line up of exciting live shows to complement your dinner experience. This season promises to be among the most jaw-dropping yet, with dazzling singers, expertly choreographed dancers and jaw-dropping circus acts. It’s all paired with a fusion of Mediterranean and Japanese dishes designed to wow.
Billionaire, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesday to Sunday 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 678 3357. @billionairedubaiofficial
September 2: Sweat it out with the Hyrox fitness challenge
Hyrox is a unique competition that challenges athletes to a course of eight workouts, across a distance of eight kilometres. The challenge is open to all fitness levels and can be completed individually, in doubles or as part of a team of four. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event is expected to accommodate over 2,000 people both participants and spectators. The event will also feature food and drinks vendors and of course fun activations.
Hyrox Fitness Challenge, Dubai Sports World, Dubai World Trade Centre, 8am onwards, Sat Sept 2, from Dhs235. hyroxme.com @hyroxme
September 2: Get some laughs as Joanne McNally returns
One-half of the iconic podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me duo, Joanne McNally will be coming to Dubai for an evening of ab-workout-inducing laughs. The funny woman has sold out prestigious venues like Vicar Street in Dublin, the London Palladium, and the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo. She will be in Dubai as part of her Prosecco Express world tour. Tickets are available here.
Joanne McNally, The Agenda, Media City, 8.30pm, Sept 2, from Dhs295. dubai.platinumlist.net
September 3, 10, 17 and 24: Get creative at a candle making workshop
Learn how to make a coloured candle from scratch with Studio Kinza. This month, the candle making workshops come to Huqqabaz Garden on September 3, 10, 17 and 24, and as well as all the materials you’ll need to make your coloured candle, there’s also a delightful brunch spread to enjoy. The 90-minute session starts at 11am.
Huqqabaz Garden, Al Barsha, Dubai, 11am, Sept 3, 10, 17 and 24, Dhs299. @studiokinza
From September 8: Dine at a long-awaited DIFC hotspot
In The Guild’s second phase of opening, guests can book either The Rockpool or The Salon from September 8, in addition to The Nurseries and Potting Shed which opened last month. The Rockpool, as the name may suggest, prides itself on a menu of show-stopping seafood, which guests can handpick from live seafood tanks. The tables are arranged around an oyster shucking station and a rockpool, where sea urchin and Atlantic lobster will be housed. An adjoining bar will serve as an alluring spot for pre-or post-dinner drinks, while the intimate private dining room will serve as a superb spot for get-togethers of up to 16. The main restaurant at the heart of The Guild is The Salon, an ornate dining hall designed to transport you to a bustling brasserie in London or New York. At the open-plan kitchen, culinary masters will whip up a menu that puts wood fire and charcoal cooking centre stage.
The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. Act two coming in September 2023. icdbrookfieldplace.com
September 8 to 10: See a timeless ballet at Dubai Opera
A timeless tale of love and magic, presented by the Hungarian State Opera and Hungarian National Ballet brings their rendition of the exquisite Swan Lake. Taking place from September 8 to 10 – mark your calendars for this gorgeous ballet.
Swan Lake, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 8pm Fri, 2pm and 8pm Sat, 2pm and 7.30pm Sun, Sept 8 to 10, from Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
September 9: Get the giggles with Rosie Holt
Creator of satirical video series Woman Who… British screenwriter and satirist Rosie Holt is packing up her lols for a live show in Dubai. Winning fans with irony-filled political speech parodies during the pandemic, Holt has also recently taken the Edinburgh Fringe festival by tartan-sporting storm.
Rosie Holt Live, Theatre by QE2, QE2 Dubai, Mina Rashid, 8pm, Sept 9, from Dhs150. rosieholtlive
September 9: Enjoy a twinkling candlelight concert at Burj Al Arab
The spectacular Candlelight Concert series heads to a new location this September, bringing the multi-sensory musical sensation to the Burj Al Arab’s Al Falak ballroom on September 9. A one-hour set of Chopin’s finest works under the soft glimmer of candlelight, shows will take place at 3.30pm, 6.30pm and 9.30pm.
Al Falak Ballroom, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, 3.30pm, 6.30pm, 9.30pm, September 9, from Dhs350. feverup.com
From September 15: Soak up the sun as Nikki Beach returns
An institution on the Dubai beach club scene, get ready to soak up the most of the sun and immaculate vibes once again at Nikki Beach Dubai from September 15. After a month-long hiatus, the expansive beach club, known and loved for its lively house DJ sets, weekend brunches and swimming pool complete with catwalk, returns this month.
Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Tuesday to Sunday 11am to 8pm, opening September 15. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com
September 15: Listen to the indie sounds of Seafret
British indie duo, Seafret is making their way to Dubai in September. The duo is known for their indie-pop sounds and soulful voices. Hypnotic and transient, Seafret’s music is beautifully melodic in sound. Tickets are on sale here and start from Dhs230.
Seafret, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 8pm, Sept 15, from Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
From September 15: Escape the city and go glamping in Hatta
There isn’t a spot quite as naturally beautiful as Hatta in Dubai, with it’s stunning views and it’s exciting experiences to be one with nature. Away from all the hustle and bustle of the city, it is truly a retreat and best enjoyed when the temperatures go down. Of course, up in the mountains, it will be delightfully colder, so you don’t want to miss out this chance. Camping under the stars, kayaking and more smashing adventures await. Bookings for all the hotels will reopen on September 15.
September 16: Win yourself a vacation trip with WIZZ Air x Skechers
Lace up for a fun run: Wizz Air is hosting a Neon Run event where you could win a holiday to the Maldives. Taking place at D3, athletes can walk, jog or run a 3km, 5km or 10km courses lined with neon lights and live music. Registration from Dhs90.
Wizz Air x Sketchers Run, Dubai Design District, 8pm, Sept 16, from Dhs90. premieronline.com
September 16 and 17: Enjoy a family-friendly day out at Peppa Pig live
If you didn’t get the chance to say hello to Peppa Pig and her family and friends the last time they landed in the UAE last year, then this is your chance. Peppa Pig will be coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure.
Peppa Pig’s Next Adventure, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, multiple timings, Sept 16 and 17, from Dhs125. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com
September date TBC: Get stretching at a new pilates studio
Say hello to a brand new state-of-the-art fitness studio, Reform Athletica is opening in DIFC this September. This will be the second branch for the brand which was first founded in Jumeirah back in 2018. The fitness studio will have a variety of classes that cater to all fitness levels. Their signature pilates classes are inspired by Reform Method and Microform. Reform Athletica will also offer HIIT classes, Kettlebells and TRX, deep stretch and more. With two floors of studio space, a juice bar, changing facilities as well as personal training rooms it is a welcome addition to the growing fitness scene in DIFC. The new branch is also offering a special ICD Founders package whereby the first 100 buyers will receive 30 classes for Dhs3,000.
Reform Athletica, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening September 2023. reformathletica.com
September 22: Sing along at a 90s boyband gig
Iconic boybands of pop yesteryear, A1 and 911 are heading to Dubai in September. These mega music acts took the industry by storm in the 90s and have since given the world many, many tunes of the ear-worm category. Tickets are already on sale, so you might want to hurry and grab yours. Prices start from Dhs100 and can be purchased here.
A1 and 911, The Agenda, Media City, Dubai, 8pm, Fri Sept 22, from Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 580 9159. theagenda.com
From September 25: Be among the first to check out Signor Sassi Dubai
London’s iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi is set to open at the St Regis Gardens, the new dining destination on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall. If you want to be one of the first to check it out, you can now book for dinner only from September 25. From October onwards, the celebrated Italian restaurant will welcome guests for all-day dining. Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. On the menu, you’ll find delicate antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, and beautifully presented seafood.
Signor Sassi Dubai, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 25. signorsassidubai.com
Saturdays and Sundays in September: Find your flow at The Lost Chambers
Master the pranayama with Atlantis The Palm’s underwater yoga class. The resort is running guided one-hour sessions every weekend morning throughout the month where you can practice your asanas with fellow yogis in the company of over 65,000 finned friends. Spots are limited.
The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 8am, Sat and Sun, Dhs160. atlantis.com
September 28: Laugh out loud as Vir Dias performs
Comedy fans, mark your calendars. Indian standup comedian and actor Vir Das is heading to Dubai this September. The funnyman will be on stage at Dubai Opera on September 28 with two back-to-back shows, both on the same night. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 for silver, Dhs195 for gold, Dhs250 for platinum and Dhs295 for VIP. Snap up your seats here.
Vir Dias, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 9.30pm, Sept 28, from Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera
Until September 29: Brunch and stay your way through the weekend
It’s your final chance to enjoy a relaxing weekend brunch and stay deal at W Dubai – The Palm. After an early Saturday check-in, guests can head to Michelin-star Torno Subito for La Riviera brunch inclusive of soft drinks or house beverages for an upgrade of Dhs100 per person. Packages start at Dhs999 per night for a single room and Dhs1,299 for a double room inclusive of 50 per cent discount on the 60-minute De-Stress or Go Deep massage at AWAY spa and complimentary breakfast at Liv.
W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs1299 for a double room (Dhs100 per person to upgrade to house beverages at brunch) valid until September 29. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. marriott.com
Party up a storm at the Ibiza Beach Festival
The Ibiza Beach Festival is gracing our Dubai sands this September. So kick off your shoes and get ready for the ultimate season opening.The Ibiza Beach Festival will be taking place at Soul Beach at JA The Resort, on Saturday, September 30. Early bird tickets are already available here and start from Dhs250. Headlining the Ibiza Beach Festival is Brazilian DJ Mochakk, supported by Stasi Salin, Jixo and Danz, Clint Maximas, Sug and Somuchee. Doors open at midday.
Ibiza Beach Festival, Soul Beach, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, September 30 from midday, tickets from Dhs250. platinumlist.net