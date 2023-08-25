The city is back in business…

We’re saying goodbye to summer and hello to September, which brings with it a month packed with shows, events and activities to keep you busy. Whether you’re looking for beach days and staycays, or shows and new restaurants, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 20 things to do in Dubai this September.

From September 1: Prepare to be dazzled as Billionaire is back

Billionaire Dubai is back in action from September 1 and offers a line up of exciting live shows to complement your dinner experience. This season promises to be among the most jaw-dropping yet, with dazzling singers, expertly choreographed dancers and jaw-dropping circus acts. It’s all paired with a fusion of Mediterranean and Japanese dishes designed to wow.

Billionaire, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesday to Sunday 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 678 3357. @billionairedubaiofficial

September 2: Sweat it out with the Hyrox fitness challenge

Hyrox is a unique competition that challenges athletes to a course of eight workouts, across a distance of eight kilometres. The challenge is open to all fitness levels and can be completed individually, in doubles or as part of a team of four. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event is expected to accommodate over 2,000 people both participants and spectators. The event will also feature food and drinks vendors and of course fun activations.

Hyrox Fitness Challenge, Dubai Sports World, Dubai World Trade Centre, 8am onwards, Sat Sept 2, from Dhs235. hyroxme.com @hyroxme

September 2: Get some laughs as Joanne McNally returns

One-half of the iconic podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me duo, Joanne McNally will be coming to Dubai for an evening of ab-workout-inducing laughs. The funny woman has sold out prestigious venues like Vicar Street in Dublin, the London Palladium, and the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo. She will be in Dubai as part of her Prosecco Express world tour. Tickets are available here.

Joanne McNally, The Agenda, Media City, 8.30pm, Sept 2, from Dhs295. dubai.platinumlist.net

September 3, 10, 17 and 24: Get creative at a candle making workshop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza | Soy Candles (@studiokinza)

Learn how to make a coloured candle from scratch with Studio Kinza. This month, the candle making workshops come to Huqqabaz Garden on September 3, 10, 17 and 24, and as well as all the materials you’ll need to make your coloured candle, there’s also a delightful brunch spread to enjoy. The 90-minute session starts at 11am.

Huqqabaz Garden, Al Barsha, Dubai, 11am, Sept 3, 10, 17 and 24, Dhs299. @studiokinza

From September 8: Dine at a long-awaited DIFC hotspot

In The Guild’s second phase of opening, guests can book either The Rockpool or The Salon from September 8, in addition to The Nurseries and Potting Shed which opened last month. The Rockpool, as the name may suggest, prides itself on a menu of show-stopping seafood, which guests can handpick from live seafood tanks. The tables are arranged around an oyster shucking station and a rockpool, where sea urchin and Atlantic lobster will be housed. An adjoining bar will serve as an alluring spot for pre-or post-dinner drinks, while the intimate private dining room will serve as a superb spot for get-togethers of up to 16. The main restaurant at the heart of The Guild is The Salon, an ornate dining hall designed to transport you to a bustling brasserie in London or New York. At the open-plan kitchen, culinary masters will whip up a menu that puts wood fire and charcoal cooking centre stage.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. Act two coming in September 2023. icdbrookfieldplace.com

September 8 to 10: See a timeless ballet at Dubai Opera

A timeless tale of love and magic, presented by the Hungarian State Opera and Hungarian National Ballet brings their rendition of the exquisite Swan Lake. Taking place from September 8 to 10 – mark your calendars for this gorgeous ballet.

Swan Lake, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 8pm Fri, 2pm and 8pm Sat, 2pm and 7.30pm Sun, Sept 8 to 10, from Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

September 9: Get the giggles with Rosie Holt

Creator of satirical video series Woman Who… British screenwriter and satirist Rosie Holt is packing up her lols for a live show in Dubai. Winning fans with irony-filled political speech parodies during the pandemic, Holt has also recently taken the Edinburgh Fringe festival by tartan-sporting storm.

Rosie Holt Live, Theatre by QE2, QE2 Dubai, Mina Rashid, 8pm, Sept 9, from Dhs150. rosieholtlive

September 9: Enjoy a twinkling candlelight concert at Burj Al Arab

The spectacular Candlelight Concert series heads to a new location this September, bringing the multi-sensory musical sensation to the Burj Al Arab’s Al Falak ballroom on September 9. A one-hour set of Chopin’s finest works under the soft glimmer of candlelight, shows will take place at 3.30pm, 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

Al Falak Ballroom, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, 3.30pm, 6.30pm, 9.30pm, September 9, from Dhs350. feverup.com

From September 15: Soak up the sun as Nikki Beach returns

An institution on the Dubai beach club scene, get ready to soak up the most of the sun and immaculate vibes once again at Nikki Beach Dubai from September 15. After a month-long hiatus, the expansive beach club, known and loved for its lively house DJ sets, weekend brunches and swimming pool complete with catwalk, returns this month.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Tuesday to Sunday 11am to 8pm, opening September 15. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

September 15: Listen to the indie sounds of Seafret

British indie duo, Seafret is making their way to Dubai in September. The duo is known for their indie-pop sounds and soulful voices. Hypnotic and transient, Seafret’s music is beautifully melodic in sound. Tickets are on sale here and start from Dhs230.

Seafret, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 8pm, Sept 15, from Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

From September 15: Escape the city and go glamping in Hatta

There isn’t a spot quite as naturally beautiful as Hatta in Dubai, with it’s stunning views and it’s exciting experiences to be one with nature. Away from all the hustle and bustle of the city, it is truly a retreat and best enjoyed when the temperatures go down. Of course, up in the mountains, it will be delightfully colder, so you don’t want to miss out this chance. Camping under the stars, kayaking and more smashing adventures await. Bookings for all the hotels will reopen on September 15.

@visit.hatta

September 16: Win yourself a vacation trip with WIZZ Air x Skechers

Lace up for a fun run: Wizz Air is hosting a Neon Run event where you could win a holiday to the Maldives. Taking place at D3, athletes can walk, jog or run a 3km, 5km or 10km courses lined with neon lights and live music. Registration from Dhs90.

Wizz Air x Sketchers Run, Dubai Design District, 8pm, Sept 16, from Dhs90. premieronline.com

September 16 and 17: Enjoy a family-friendly day out at Peppa Pig live

If you didn’t get the chance to say hello to Peppa Pig and her family and friends the last time they landed in the UAE last year, then this is your chance. Peppa Pig will be coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure.

Peppa Pig’s Next Adventure, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, multiple timings, Sept 16 and 17, from Dhs125. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

September date TBC: Get stretching at a new pilates studio

Say hello to a brand new state-of-the-art fitness studio, Reform Athletica is opening in DIFC this September. This will be the second branch for the brand which was first founded in Jumeirah back in 2018. The fitness studio will have a variety of classes that cater to all fitness levels. Their signature pilates classes are inspired by Reform Method and Microform. Reform Athletica will also offer HIIT classes, Kettlebells and TRX, deep stretch and more. With two floors of studio space, a juice bar, changing facilities as well as personal training rooms it is a welcome addition to the growing fitness scene in DIFC. The new branch is also offering a special ICD Founders package whereby the first 100 buyers will receive 30 classes for Dhs3,000.

Reform Athletica, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening September 2023. reformathletica.com

September 22: Sing along at a 90s boyband gig

Iconic boybands of pop yesteryear, A1 and 911 are heading to Dubai in September. These mega music acts took the industry by storm in the 90s and have since given the world many, many tunes of the ear-worm category. Tickets are already on sale, so you might want to hurry and grab yours. Prices start from Dhs100 and can be purchased here.

A1 and 911, The Agenda, Media City, Dubai, 8pm, Fri Sept 22, from Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 580 9159. theagenda.com

From September 25: Be among the first to check out Signor Sassi Dubai

London’s iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi is set to open at the St Regis Gardens, the new dining destination on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall. If you want to be one of the first to check it out, you can now book for dinner only from September 25. From October onwards, the celebrated Italian restaurant will welcome guests for all-day dining. Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. On the menu, you’ll find delicate antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, and beautifully presented seafood.

Signor Sassi Dubai, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 25. signorsassidubai.com

Saturdays and Sundays in September: Find your flow at The Lost Chambers

Master the pranayama with Atlantis The Palm’s underwater yoga class. The resort is running guided one-hour sessions every weekend morning throughout the month where you can practice your asanas with fellow yogis in the company of over 65,000 finned friends. Spots are limited.

The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 8am, Sat and Sun, Dhs160. atlantis.com

September 28: Laugh out loud as Vir Dias performs

Comedy fans, mark your calendars. Indian standup comedian and actor Vir Das is heading to Dubai this September. The funnyman will be on stage at Dubai Opera on September 28 with two back-to-back shows, both on the same night. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 for silver, Dhs195 for gold, Dhs250 for platinum and Dhs295 for VIP. Snap up your seats here.